Haiti striker Ducken Nazon became the first player with Indian Super League (ISL) experience to play in a FIFA World Cup match when came on as a substitute against Morocco. Haiti's all-time top goal-scorer was part of Kerala Blasters in 2016 after spells at Lorient II and Olympique Saint-Quentin. During his ISL stint, he played 13 matches for Kerala Blasters and even scored a couple of goals. One of these goals was extremely important as it helped the club in qualifying for the playoffs with a win over FC Pune CIty. However, he left the side and went on to join the U-23 set-up of Wolverhampton Wanderers. He is currently playing in the Persian Gulf Pro League for Esteghlal and for the national team, he has scored 44 goals in 78 appearances.

Coming to the match, Morocco twice overcame the shock of conceding to Haiti to win a World Cup thriller 4-2 in Atlanta on Wednesday, but missed out on top spot in Group C to Brazil.

Haiti bowed out with their first World Cup goals for 52 years as a Yassine Bounou own goal and Wilson Isidor's stunning strike twice gave them the lead.

Achraf Hakimi and Ismael Saibari, with his third goal in as many games at the World Cup, levelled before half-time.

Soufiane Rahimi was nearly brought to tears when the 30-year-old's deflected effort found the top corner to give Morocco the lead before Gessime Yassine rounded off the scoring.

But by finishing second to Brazil on goal difference, Morocco will head to Monterrey for a likely meeting against the Netherlands or Japan in the last 32 on Monday.

Despite bowing out without a point, Haiti's performances at a first World Cup since 1974 have done a nation gripped by poverty proud.

Les Grenadiers were already eliminated after losing to Scotland and Brazil, but the thousands of Haitian expats in the stands at Atlanta were undeterred as every attack was met with deafening cheers.

"Today we scored two goals, we are really proud of it, the emotions were big, but it is still really frustrating because we didn't get a point," said Sunderland striker Isidor.

"With the generation we have I am confident we are going to be here again to win Haiti's first point in a World Cup."

Haiti's long wait for a goal on the global stage was ended after just 10 minutes when Jean-Kevin Duverne got to the by-line and Lenny Joseph flicked his cross into the net via a deflection off Bounou.

Hakimi has continued to captain Morocco despite learning mid-tournament that he is to face a trial on rape charges in France.

But the reigning African footballer of the year said he was still in a good place "personally and professionally" after helping Paris Saint-Germain to a second consecutive Champions League title and his country into the knockout stages of the World Cup.

"I am in a very good moment, personally and professionally," said Hakimi, who won man-of-the-match.

"I feel very good, I have good people around me that help me concentrate on the most important thing and the truth is it is one of the most important moments of my career. I hope to continue like this for as long as possible."

Hakimi equalised when he was left with the simple task of forcing the ball over the line after Johny Placide could only parry Bilal El Khannouss' strike.

Within four minutes, though, Haiti had restored their lead in far more spectacular fashion.

Isidor pounced on a loose ball and let fly from outside the area with a shot that arrowed into the top corner.

Hakimi and coach Mohamed Ouahbi were visibly angered by conceding for a second time, but the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists responded before half-time.

Saibari stroked home his third goal of the tournament with a cool finish from Hakimi's low cross.

With Brazil cruising to victory over Scotland in Miami, Morocco knew only a comprehensive victory would secure them top spot in Group C.

Ouahbi began turning his attention to the last 32 as Bayern Munich-bound Saibari and Real Madrid's Diaz were replaced with over 20 minutes remaining.

But two of his substitutes came on to win the game for Morocco.

Rahimi's powerful strike from a corner flew into the top corner via a deflection off a desperate Haiti defender.

He then turned provider by robbing possession on the Haiti by-line and crossing for Yassine to roll into an empty net.

(With AFP inputs)

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