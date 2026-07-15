France vs Spain Free Live Telecast, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Streaming: Kylian Mbappe's is in France's starting lineup for Tuesday's World Cup semifinal match against Spain after the striker exited in the 77th minute of the team's quarterfinal win over Morocco. Mbappe scored his eighth goal against Morocco and enters the semifinals even with Argentina superstar Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. The 39-year-old Messi has a World Cup-record 21 goals in his career, one more than the 27-year-old Mbappe. (France vs Spain FIFA World Cup Live Updates)

When will the France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final be played?

The France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final will be played on Tuesday (Wedesday IST, July 15).

Where will the France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match be played?

The France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match will be played at the Dallas stadium.

What time will the France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match start?

The France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final will start at 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday).

Which TV channels will telecast the France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final for free?

The France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match will be telecasted live on the Unite8 SPorts . Free telecast will also be there on DD Sports (DD Free Dish).

Where to follow the live streaming of the France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match?

The France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match will be streamed live on Zee5 app.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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