The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final starts later today. The 2022 runners-up, France, face a consistent Morocco side. The last time the two teams faced each other in a FIFA World Cup, in 2022, it ended in heartbreak for Achraf Hakimi's Morocco. It was the first time an African side had reached a semi-final, but France romped home with a 2-0 result. France's pursuit of a third successive FIFA World Cup semi-final faces a stern challenge when they meet Morocco in the quarter-finals at Gillette Stadium in Boston on Thursday, with both sides eyeing a place among the tournament's final four.

Before Morocco's Brahim Diaz came for the pre-match press conference, chaos interrupted the proceedings. As he was answering questions, he looked stunned by the commotion. Some voices in the background kept shouting, "You can't hit me!" and "Why did you hit me?" While it is not known who was involved in the altercation, some social media handles claimed it was between two reporters. The two men were asked to stop by the presenters. In the midst of this, Diaz looked confused and said, "I forgot the question," prompting laughter across the room.

The fixture rekindles memories of their meeting at the 2022 World Cup, where France ended Morocco's historic run with a 2-0 victory before progressing to the final. Four years on, however, the North African side arrives as a more mature and confident outfit, no longer viewed as underdogs but as genuine contenders capable of unsettling any opponent.

France have been one of the standout teams of the tournament despite a testing round-of-16 encounter against Paraguay. A hard-fought contest was ultimately settled by Kylian Mbappé's penalty, with the captain once again proving decisive after a match that demanded resilience as much as attacking quality.

Mbappé will again be central to France's hopes as Didier Deschamps' side attempts to achieve a rare feat. Having reached the semi-finals in both 2018 and 2022, Les Bleus are aiming to become only the third nation to make the last four at three consecutive World Cups.

Morocco, meanwhile, have continued the upward trajectory that began with their memorable campaign in Qatar. Comfortable in possession and technically accomplished across the pitch, they have evolved into a side capable of dictating matches rather than simply frustrating opponents.

The tactical battle promises to be fascinating. Morocco are expected to enjoy lengthy spells on the ball, while France will look to exploit transitions through their pace and clinical counter-attacking play. With contrasting styles and recent history adding further intrigue, the contest could produce one of the standout matches of the quarter-final stage

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