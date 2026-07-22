The 2030 FIFA World Cup can be a 64-team competition, according to the president of the South American football confederation Alejandro Dominguez. Previously, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said that the global governing body is looking to add 16 more teams to the competition. In 2026, the number of participating nations was increased from 32 to 48. Now, according to Telegraph, Dominguez believes that it is a done deal. The next edition of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco with some opening matches even taking place in CONMEBOL nations.

"The next one is at home! In 2030, the World Cup is coming to Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. It will be a great opportunity for football, to celebrate the World Cup's centenary with a 64-team tournament," Dominguez posted on X.

Earlier, Infantino congratulated Spain after their 1-0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New Jersey, calling the triumph a "a proud achievement." Spain edged Argentina 1-0 after extra time, bringing an end to Lionel Messi's title defence and completing an impressive unbeaten campaign in which La Roja conceded just one goal in eight matches.

After Spain's win, Infantino, in an Instagram post congratulated La Roja on becoming two-time FIFA World Cup champions, saying, "Congratulations to Spain on winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 and becoming world champions for the second time!"

In another Instagram post, Infantino called Spain's win a proud achievement and said their second FIFA World Cup title would inspire generations. He also praised Argentina's campaign, describing their run to the final as one that inspired millions despite the heartbreaking extra-time defeat.

"Spain are world champions - a proud achievement which will inspire generations! Incredible drama and emotions in US as Spain find a winner in extra time to break Argentina hearts, whose journey at this FIFA World Cup has inspired millions," he said.

The defeat signalled the end of a remarkable era for Argentina and Messi, who guided his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title and Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024.

Substitute Ferran Torres emerged as the hero of the final clash, scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute with a powerful strike into the roof of the net beyond Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

(With agency inputs)

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