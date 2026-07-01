Didier Drogba has criticised the officiating after Ivory Coast's FIFA World Cup exit, saying his team were denied a clear penalty in the second half of their 2-1 Round of 32 defeat to Norway. The former Ivory Coast striker questioned the use of VAR after Nicolas Pepe's appeals were rejected, with the decision emerging as one of the key talking points of the knockout match. His comments followed an incident midway through the second half when Nicolas Pepe appeared to be brought down inside the Norway penalty area. Despite strong appeals from Ivory Coast players, neither the referee nor the Video Assistant Referee awarded a penalty, allowing play to continue and leaving the Elephants frustrated.

The Norwegian player kicked Pepe's foot, should this have been a penalty for Ivory Coast? pic.twitter.com/3Tnl6afuHs — 🇨🇩🇸🇱 (@8Flavs) June 30, 2026

"Disgraceful, that penalty not called on Nicolas Pepe, pfffffff, what's the point of VAR?!??!" Drogba wrote in an X post.

Honteux ce penalty non sifflet sur Nicolas Pépé pfffffff a quoi sert la VAR?!??! — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) June 30, 2026

Norway edged past Ivory Coast 2-1 in a tightly contested FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 encounter, sealing their place in the Round of 16 after a dramatic late winner from Erling Haaland on Tuesday (local time).

Haaland added another chapter to his booming international legacy, netting a dramatic 86th-minute winner.

With the win, Norway advances to the Round of 16, while Ivory Coast exit the tournament after a spirited performance.

It was a historic day for Ivory Coast, as they were playing their very first World Cup knockout match. Meanwhile, Norway will now square off against Brazil in the Round of 16.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans