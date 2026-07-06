As the five-time champions, Brazil arrived at the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Norway as the clear favourites for casual fans. However, those who follow the team's history closely knew all too well the trouble the South Americans have experienced against European opposition since 2002. Statistics lovers dug a little deeper, only to discover that Brazil have never beaten Norway in their entire history. With Erling Haaland in incredible goalscoring form, there was no way Norway were not going to challenge the Seleção. In the end, Brazil simply could not deal with the brute aggression and patience displayed by the Norwegians, crashing out of the tournament before reaching the quarter-finals.

As the final whistle blew, it became undeniable that Norway are Brazil's ultimate kryptonite, a team they simply cannot overcome. Brazil have faced 88 different nations in their history, and Norway remain the only team they have never beaten. Ahead of tonight, the record stood at two losses and two draws; with another defeat added to the tally, Brazil's World Cup journey is officially over.

The complete head-to-head record includes:

July 5, 2026 (World Cup): Brazil 1 - 2 Norway

August 16, 2026 (Friendly): Norway 1 - 1 Brazil

June 23, 1998 (World Cup): Brazil 1 - 2 Norway

May 30, 1997 (Friendly): Norway 4 - 2 Brazil

January 28, 1988 (Friendly): Brazil 1 - 1 Norway

Haaland's two goals in Norway's stunning 2-1 win over Brazil condemned the five-time champions to their earliest exit since 1990. Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland produced a sensational display and saved a first-half penalty from Bruno Guimaraes before Haaland struck twice in the last 11 minutes to shock Brazil at MetLife Stadium. Neymar pulled a goal back deep into stoppage time with Brazil's second spot-kick of the match, his final contribution in a record-breaking international career, but one that ultimately never delivered World Cup glory.

Haaland's brace took him level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe on seven goals for the tournament as Norway booked a showdown against either co-hosts Mexico or England in Miami on July 11.

"This is just an insane day," said Haaland. "It is one of the most insane days in Norwegian history."

After a rocky start, Brazil won a penalty when Kristoffer Ajer clattered into Matheus Cunha in the box. The Brazilians were left furious as referee Ismail Elfath initially waved away their appeals, but VAR intervened and the decision was overturned. Guimaraes stepped up, but 35-year-old Nyland guessed correctly, diving to his left to push away the Newcastle midfielder's tame penalty.

Nyland again came to Norway's rescue, getting a crucial touch to Martinelli's low drive as it flashed across goal, denying Guimaraes a simple tap-in. When Martin Odegaard lost possession on the edge of his own box, Nyland once more saved Norway as he stuck out a leg to thwart Vinicius Junior. Haaland had struggled to make a significant impact, but his strength created a glorious opening for Norway before half-time.

Nyland continued to frustrate Brazil, producing a good save to claw away Rayan's fierce strike before another outstanding stop to deny Guimaraes, although it was offside.

The arrival of Neymar in the 67th minute drew huge roars from the largely pro-Brazil crowd. It was Norway who eventually broke the deadlock though, and it came through an inevitable source. Schjelderup whipped in a cross from the left and Haaland soared above Gabriel to power a header into the corner.

Haaland gave Norway breathing space as he hammered low into the corner from the edge of the box in the 90th minute.

It proved vital when Neymar converted a penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time, preceded by an unseemly spat with 'keeper Nyland, following an elbow on Casemiro.

With AFP inputs

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