Kylian Mbappe was denied a penalty by Iran born Australian referee. The Real Madrid forward was convinced that he had won the penalty on the night after what looked like a reckless challenge from Sadio Mane. But he announced that there was no penalty even after checking with the VAR. Could this be the worst decision the referee made? The decision did not hurt France as they beat Senegal 3-1. Mbappe also became France's leading goal scorer with 14 strikes in 15 tournament matches.

France looked ordinary for the first 45 minutes against Senegal. By the end of the night, they had reminded everyone why they remain among the favourites to win the World Cup.

Didier Deschamps' side found another gear after the break as Kylian Mbappe struck twice and Bradley Barcola added a third in a 3-1 victory over Senegal.

The game turned in France's favour after half-time. They began to dominate possession, pinning Senegal inside their own half and creating chances with increasing regularity.

The biggest talking point came when Mbappe drove into the penalty area from the right and went down under a challenge from Sadio Mane in the 58th minute. Referee Alireza Faghani waved play on, but replays appeared showed that the Senegal captain was clipping Mbappe's trailing leg.

VAR recommended a review and, as Faghani headed to the monitor, the expectation inside the stadium was that France would be awarded a penalty. French fans celebrated when the referee returned to the pitch, assuming the decision had been overturned.

Instead, Faghani stuck with his original call, ruling that Mbappe had initiated the contact. Senegal supporters erupted in celebration, while the decision left many scratching their heads.

From the first replay onwards, the challenge looked like a penalty. It was the kind of incident VAR was brought in to correct, which made the outcome all the more surprising.

Faghani, born in Iran and now based in Australia, is officiating at his fourth World Cup. He had been viewed as one of FIFA's leading referees before a disappointing tournament in Qatar.

Whether he gets another appointment later in the competition remains to be seen, but the debate over his decision against France is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

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