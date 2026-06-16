Iran midfielder Mohammad Mohebi has become a hot topic of debate on social media following his goal-scoring celebration in the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match against New Zealand on Monday night. Mohebi scored the second and final goal of the match for Iran, as the country came from behind twice to secure a point from their opening game of the tournament. However, Mohebi celebrated with a 'gun-firing gesture' after scoring, setting the internet ablaze.

Mohebi slammed home a brilliant header to level the scores at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The winger, however, let his emotions get the better of him. The celebration has prompted some fans to demand that FIFA ban the player from the remainder of the World Cup.

Iranian player Mohebi did a gun celebration on US soil pic.twitter.com/JkDJKDEjGa — N (@NikitaRMFC) June 16, 2026

FIFA confiscated our sun & lion flags for “political” reasons, but this terrorist scum can make a gun gesture towards the crowd



Mohammad (fitting name) Mohebi must be banned from playing in this tournament pic.twitter.com/GE8y56UYw9 — Throwback Iran (@Tarikh_Eran) June 16, 2026

The entire contest remained politically charged despite several restrictions being put in place by FIFA, the sport's governing body, and local authorities. Iran supporters defied FIFA's ban by displaying the pre-revolutionary Iranian flag inside the stadium. Ahead of the kick-off, hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the venue to protest against the Iranian government.

Inside the stadium, the pre-revolutionary flag was visible throughout the crowd, with fans displaying it on banners, flags, and T-shirts despite FIFA's ruling. Security at SoFi Stadium was visibly stringent, with spectators required to pass through metal detectors and bag inspections before entering.

The security personnel asked one group of fans wearing T-shirts featuring the pre-revolutionary Iranian flag to remove them. When the supporters explained they had no alternative clothing, they were instructed to turn their shirts inside out.

Despite those measures, enforcement appeared limited once fans entered the stadium. The pre-revolutionary flag remained widely visible throughout the stands during the match. Some Iranian fans also turned their backs to the field when the national anthem was played, while others resorted to jeers.

With ANI Inputs

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