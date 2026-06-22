Two games, two points, and an absolute refusal to be beaten. Against all odds, Iran's resilient run through the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage continues to defy both sporting and geopolitical logic. Team Melli kicked off their Group G campaign with a gritty 2-2 draw against New Zealand, before producing an absolute defensive masterclass on Sunday to hold a star-studded, 10-man Belgium side to a goalless stalemate. But what makes Iran's unbeaten streak truly fascinating isn't just the tactical setup on the pitch but the sheer irony of where it is happening.

Due to the intense, deadlocked geopolitical tensions involving Iran, the USA, and Israel, the Iranian squad has faced a logistical nightmare just to compete in the World Cup. Unable to base themselves inside host borders, they have been forced to camp across the border in Mexico, routinely enduring a gruelling travel schedule and tight security screenings just to make it to the stadium. Yet, despite being practically forced to live on the road, Iran remain completely unbowed on American turf.

Football fans on social media were quick to spot the heavy irony of the situation. As the diplomatic deadlock drags on off the pitch, fans have unleashed a wave of hilarious memes highlighting the ultimate paradox, how despite every hurdle thrown their way, Iran have officially managed to stay 'unbeaten' on US soil. At the centre of these memes is the US president Donald Trump.

Donald Trump seeing Iran is unbeaten on US soil

pic.twitter.com/JI4zGKn7w7 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 21, 2026

Iran just made the host country's soil their personal playground lmaoo this is too funny pic.twitter.com/jtSmaFGtJR — ColdRevs (@ColdRevs) June 21, 2026

donald trump writing a felony against iran pic.twitter.com/yyvpw9UjBy — (@oretrafford) June 21, 2026

Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei has described his side's unbeaten start in the tournament as a "great achievement", especially after his side secured a resilient 0-0 draw against Belgium in their second Group G match at the Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking after the match, Iran coach Ghalenoei reflected on his team's difficult build-up to the World Cup, saying they had faced months of disruption, including an inactive domestic league and cancelled matches due to "war conditions." Despite such hardships, Iran have impressed everyone with their performances in the World Cup so far.

"I want to go back six months. We were in war conditions for six months; we didn't have our league operating. Many teams cancelled the games they would play against us. We came to the World Cup in the worst conditions possible," Ghalenoei said as quoted by Reuters.

"Playing without a loss in two games is a great achievement. It will be written in our footballing history. I don't think any team in the world could have sustained such conditions and play like this," he added.

Seeing his players give everything on the pitch, Ghalenoei couldn't be more proud. "These players are giving everything and playing with their heart. The history and future generations will remember them," he said.

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