If Germany are to go the distance at the FIFA World Cup 2026, their group-stage clash against Ivory Coast needs to serve as a wake-up call for manager Julian Nagelsmann. After a 7-1 victory over Curacao in their opening match, Germany were not expected to make many changes against Ivory Coast. However, as the tournament moves into its decisive stages, Nagelsmann may need to place greater faith in Deniz Undav, the Stuttgart forward who has emerged as Germany's most dangerous player in front of goal. Undav has enjoyed an explosive start to the World Cup, scoring three goals and providing two assists despite being limited to substitute appearances in Germany's first two matches.

His performances should not come as a surprise. Undav was one of the Bundesliga's standout performers during the 2025-26 season, scoring 19 goals and registering six assists in 29 league appearances for Stuttgart. He entered the World Cup as Germany's most in-form striker, yet Nagelsmann has continued to favour a more versatile option in Kai Havertz, who struggled with both form and fitness at Arsenal last season.

Before Germany's opening match against Curacao, two of German football's biggest names - Thomas Muller and Jurgen Klopp - urged Nagelsmann to make Undav a central figure in his World Cup plans. The former Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig coach chose not to alter his established setup, but continuing down that path may not be Germany's best option.

When Nagelsmann was asked about a change of role for Undav, he said that though he is open to it, such a step could go either ways for Germany.

“He is fulfilling his role exceptionally well. Now the questions will start again about whether he should start. But you could also say: leave him in his flow,” Nagelsmann said. He suggested that the decision could “go in both directions”.

What Makes Undav A Better Fit?

Klopp and Muller suggested Germany should consider using Undav in the No. 10 role in place of Jamal Musiala, who has struggled to consistently rediscover his best form since returning from a 196-day injury layoff in January. There were even questions surrounding Musiala's inclusion in Germany's World Cup squad, but Nagelsmann decided to keep faith in the Bayern Munich star.

However, Germany currently need a player with the instincts, sharpness and penalty-box presence that Undav has displayed throughout the season, whether he is deployed as a No. 10 or a traditional No. 9.

Undav's ability to attack the space between centre-backs, make late runs into the box, position himself for rebounds and second balls, and finish quickly with minimal touches sets him apart from Germany's other attacking options.

At present, Germany's attack revolves around Florian Wirtz and Musiala, both of whom prefer to receive possession between the lines and drive at defenders. Undav complements them perfectly. His constant occupation of centre-backs forces defensive lines deeper, creating pockets of space for Germany's creative players to exploit. In tactical terms, he provides a genuine focal point in attack.

That is something Havertz has struggled to offer consistently. Havertz is effectively a hybrid No. 10 whose strengths are better suited to arriving in attacking positions from midfield rather than operating as a traditional striker with his back to goal. It is worth remembering that he spent much of the 2025-26 Premier League season playing in midfield for Arsenal.

Undav's direct running, aggression, penalty-area presence and natural striker's instincts make him a more suitable option to lead Germany's attack. Germany also possess an alternative profile in Nick Woltemade should they require a target man.

For now, though, Undav is providing the clearest solution to Germany's attacking problems. With three goals and two assists already to his name, Nagelsmann may soon have no choice but to make him the focal point of Germany's World Cup campaign.

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