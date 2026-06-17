The Day 6 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 produced some historic moments in the game, with Lionel Messi registering his first-ever hat-trick in the history of the competition. Messi, who played his 200th official game for Argentina, became the first man in the history of the game to feature in 6 different World Cups. As Argentina took on Algeria, he also equalled former Germany striker Miroslav Klose's record of most goals in the tournament's history, scoring his 16th strike in the match against Algeria. In other games, Austria beat Jordan 3-1 to record their first World Cup win in 36 years. France, who played agianst Senegal, saw captain Kylian Mbappe steal the spotlight with a brace.

Mbappe Shines As France Beat Senegal 3-1

Kylian Mbappe renewed his remarkable relationship with the World Cup as he scored twice in France's 3-1 win over Senegal, leaving him within touching distance of Lionel Messi as he bids to become the tournament's highest ever scorer.

The Real Madrid superstar notched his team's first goal at the MetLife Stadium, breaking the deadlock in the 66th minute from a superb Michael Olise pass. After Bradley Barcola got France's second, and Ibrahim Mbaye pulled one back, Mbappe smashed in his second and his team's third goal in injury time to secure the points in the Group I encounter.

Este ángulo del gol de Kylian Mbappé es una absoluta barbaridad https://t.co/prQxZPzuKy — (fan) REAL MADRID FANS 🤍 (@AdriRM33) June 16, 2026

Haaland Bags Brace As Norway Hammer Iraq 4-1

Haaland scored two goals, including one off a defensive blunder, on Tuesday to propel Norway to a 4-1 victory over Iraq in Group I. The Manchester City striker's 56th and 57th international goals came in Norway's first appearance in the tournament since reaching the knockout round at the 1998 World Cup in France — two years before Haaland was born. In his tournament debut, he showed he's more than up for that challenge.

HAALAND SCORES HIS FIRST WORLD CUP GOAL!!! pic.twitter.com/hOFIEuj8Bd — AzzaTalksFooty (@AzzaTalksFooty) June 16, 2026

Messi Hat-trick Seals Argentina's 3-0 Win Over Algeria

Lionel Messi opened his record-breaking sixth World Cup with a hat-trick to become the tournament's joint all-time top scorer on Tuesday as holders Argentina launched their bid for back-to-back titles with a dazzling 3-0 rout of Algeria. On a magical night at Kansas City's 69,045-capacity Arrowhead Stadium, Messi delivered an electrifying individual display to join Miroslav Klose at the top of the World Cup scorers charts with 16 goals.

The 38-year-old had started an unforgettable occasion -- his 200th international appearance -- by claiming a piece of history, becoming the first man to play in six World Cups as he led Argentina onto the field for what would become a one-sided Group J clash.

All three of Leo Messi's goals in his first career FIFA World Cup hat trick pic.twitter.com/jb05ZWMrVU — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 17, 2026

Austria Script History With 3-1 Win Over Jordan

Austria won a World Cup game for the first time in 36 years with a 3-1 victory Tuesday over a Jordan team on debut at soccer's premier global event. An own goal from a corner kick that deflected off Jordanian defender Yazan Al Arab gave Austria a 2-1 lead in the 76th minute. Marko Arnautovic's penalty kick deep in stoppage team extended the margin.

Romano Schmid scored in the 20th minute for Austria when he capped off an impressive buildup that put the Jordanian defense on its heels.

With AFP and AP Inputs

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