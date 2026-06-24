Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal to a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, putting an end to the questions around his goal-scoring abilities at the age of 41. Ronaldo was influential as Portugal took a major step towards Round of 32 qualification. England, one of the favourites to go all the way in the tournament, were held by a defensively resolute Ghana side to a goalless draw, with the result guaranteeing the African nation a spot in the next round. In other matches, Croatia and Colombia secured a 1-0 win each against Panama and DR Congo, respectively.

Portugal Thump Uzbekistan 5-0

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo silenced his critics as he became the first man to score in six different World Cups. Ronaldo, 41, had come in for stinging criticism after a lacklustre display in Portugal's opening 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But the veteran striker roared back to life with two goals as Portugal kick-started their campaign with a 5-0 drubbing of Group K rivals Uzbekistan in Houston.

England Held To 0-0 Draw against Ghana

England were left frustrated in their bid to join the likes of France, Argentina and Germany in the last 32 after failing to break down Ghana in a goalless Group L stalemate at Foxborough outside Boston.

England had launched their campaign last week with a stylish 4-2 win over Croatia, with their relentless attacking play sweeping aside the 2018 World Cup finalists. But against a Ghana team defending in depth, England were unable to find the invention needed to break through, creating hardly any chances that troubled the Black Stars.

Harry Kane's side was also fortunate to escape what looked like a strong penalty claim from Ghana in the 79th minute when Ezri Konsa bundled over substitute Prince Adu in the box.

Croatia Edge Panama 1-0

There wasn't much open space in Panama's back line as it tried to keep its World Cup hopes alive. But just four minutes after Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic subbed on an extra forward in the second half, Josip Stanisic validated his coach's decision, finding some room on the right and making his move.

Stanisic lifted an exceptional curving cross onto the boot of Ante Budimir, who tapped it into an open net in the 54th minute, lifting Croatia to a 1-0 win.

Ante Budimir probio Panamu! U 54. minuti utakmice na BMO Fieldu u Torontu neumoljivo je matirao obranu i zabio kljucni gol za pobjedu od 1:0.



Vatreni uzimaju zlata vrijedna tri boda u drugom kolu skupine L!#HrvatskiKanal https://t.co/bUdPxzkLyc pic.twitter.com/G1QAndRfKx — Hrvatski Kanal (@Hrvatski_Kanal) June 24, 2026

Colombia Enter Round Of 32, Beat DR Congo 1-0

Colombia finally broke down a stubborn DR Congo side on Tuesday to secure a 1-0 win that guaranteed their place in the World Cup knockout rounds. Victory in Guadalajara, courtesy of a 76th-minute goal from Daniel Munoz, took them top of Group K with six points -- two clear of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal with one game to go in the first round.

Desde la tribuna se ve HERMOSO



El pase de Juanfer, Cordoba sosteniendo y Munoz definiendo



VAMOS COLOMBIAAAA! pic.twitter.com/Z9UK3oM5s6 — Futbol colombiano (@Futbolfpc) June 24, 2026

Colombia, who failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, will face Portugal in Miami on Saturday, while DR Congo take on Uzbekistan in Atlanta.

With AFP Inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash