Argentina's preparations for their high-profile FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against England have gone far beyond standard tactical drills and practice sessions. As Lionel Messi prepares to face England for the first time in his career, Argentina are looking to gain a psychological advantage. To do this, the team's management sought permission from FIFA to wear their navy blue away kit. The request was not made to create a better visual contrast with England, who will be wearing their traditional white strip, but rather to evoke a powerful historical parallel.

When the two sides met in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup, Diego Maradona's famous "Hand of God" and "Goal of the Century" secured a 2-1 victory for the South Americans. Argentina wore their navy blue away kit during that iconic match in Mexico. By requesting to wear the same colours in 2026, Argentina hope to trigger memories of that historic clash and gain a mental edge over their opponents.

Since that infamous 1986 meeting, Argentina and England have faced each other twice more in the World Cup. In 1998, Argentina triumphed 4-3 on penalties after a dramatic 2-2 draw.

In 2002, a single David Beckham penalty earned the Three Lions a 1-0 win. Notably, Argentina's 1998 victory was achieved whilst wearing their navy blue alternate kit, whereas their 2002 defeat occurred whilst sporting their traditional light blue and white stripes.

FIFA has now confirmed the kit allocations for the semi-final in Atlanta: England will don their home white kit, whilst Argentina will sport their striking navy blue and black alternate jersey.

So far in the 2026 World Cup, Argentina have worn their primary shirt in five of their six matches, winning them all. They have opted for their alternate kit only once before in this tournament-during their 3-1 victory over Jordan in Dallas.

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