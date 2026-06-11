FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: The first of the three FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies will take place on Thursday at Mexico City Stadium. The ceremony, which will serve as a curtain raiser for the tournament opener between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa, will feature some of the biggest Latin American music stars, including Shakira and Burna Boy, who are set to perform the Official Song of the FIFA World Cup 2026-'Dai Dai'. The list of performers also includes the likes of Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Mana, and Tyla.

The song Dai Dai aims to raise $100 million in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. FIFA has planned opening ceremonies for each host nation, with curtain-raisers ahead of games in the United States and Canada as well.

Alanis Morissette and Michael Buble headline in Toronto on June 12 ahead of Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina. Later that day Katy Perry, global pop star LISA, Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema, Brazilian pop artist Anitta, and hip-hop artist Future are performing in Los Angeles before the U.S. faces Paraguay.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 1.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will take place at the Mexico City Stadium, Mexico.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony start?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will start at 11 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will be aired live on UNITE8 Sports and DD Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will be available on Zee5.

(With AP Inputs)

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