England midfielder Jude Bellingham let his emotions get the better of him in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal clash against Argentina on Wednesday. Bellingham struggled to create the same impact against Argentina that had made him one of England's top performers in the World Cup. As England watched Argentina secure a late turnaround, with Lionel Messi setting up goals for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez within 7 minutes, Bellingham lost his composure. In a video that has stormed the internet, the Real Madrid midfielder can be seen slapping Argentina's Valentin Barco on the head during the defending champions' victory celebrations.

The incident took place right after the referee blew the full-time whistle. Bellingham, standing alone on the pitch and reflecting on the result, was first consoled by an Argentinian player. Later, Barco joined his teammates for a group hug and celebration. At this point, Barco appeared to make a comment toward Bellingham.

The England midfielder, who has scored 6 goals in this World Cup, looked miffed and hit Barco on the head. The Argentinian, in return, pushed him back. Other players quickly intervened and defused the situation before it could escalate further.

Jude Bellingham attacks Colo Barco for no reason. pic.twitter.com/hHRedke0kc — All About Argentina (@AlbicelesteTalk) July 15, 2026

Here's another angle of the incident:

Bellingham tried act tough and slapped Barco and then ended up crying pic.twitter.com/opMqaQwyYi — has Real Madrid robbed a club ? (@Has_RMrbdaclub) July 16, 2026

After the game, Bellingham admitted that it's a very sad day for him, the rest of the England team and their fans. England looked to have one foot in the final before a late turnaround changed the complexion of the game.

“It's a very sad day for us. We played well, we fought until the end, but it wasn't enough," the Real Madrid midfielder told the media after the game.

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England manager Thomas Tuchel became a target on social media over his late-game tactics when he decided to pull the handbreak and focus entirely on defence. However, the German defended his decisions, saying criticism is coming only because England lost.

"I did also offensive substitutions in the last games, we just tried to help the players," he said. "We conceded a chance straight away and we decided to go to a back five because the gaps were far too open. Straight after our goal, without any substitutions, we conceded way too many crosses and way too many chances so we tried to help. Of course, the responsibility is on the coach and if it doesn't go well, it is easy to say it was wrong."

England still have a game to play in the World Cup, the 3rd place playoff against France on Saturday.

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