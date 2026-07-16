The FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between Argentina and England was a fiery affair, with the first half in particular full of clashes between players of both teams. England players were left fuming with match referee Ismail Elfath on more than one occasion, as Argentina players escaped yellow cards for a number of challenges. Argentina registered the most fouls by a team in the first 10 minutes of a match in the ongoing World Cup, and 12 in total in the first half, but got away with just a single yellow.

The most notable incident came in the third minute of the match. After England midfielder Elliot Anderson made a challenge on Lionel Messi, Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez put in a strong challenge on Anderson. Enzo appeared to push Enzo on the back of his head, but escaped a yellow card. The incident left England players fuming.

So this challenge by the Tattoo maker rogue Enzo Fernandes is not even a foul or no yellow card from the Referee Ismail Elfath.....Infantino in action... pic.twitter.com/3kp32AL7ak — ArunmozhiVarman (@Arunmozhi_Raaja) July 15, 2026

In the first half, England left-back Djed Spence was also fouled by Giuliano Simeone, as the latter tried to press and win the ball back. In another incident, Simeone appeared to make contact with Spence on the face with a stray arm.

Simeone has committed FIVE fouls in the opening 40 minutes of the game and hasn't been carded. Elliot Anderson committed 1 foul and got carded..



Make it make sense pic.twitter.com/w5MkWW6ICK — Football Away Days (@AwayDaysFB) July 15, 2026

Jude Bellingham was also on the receiving end of fouls. Bellingham was brought down by Nahuel Molina on the edge of Argentina's box, resulting in a free-kick. However, Molina was not penalised.

Bellingham was also pushed by Leandro Paredes in an off-the-ball incident early on in the first half, an incident that went unnoticed.

Sale la noticia que Bellingham tiene molestia en el hombro



*PAREDES EN LA PRIMERA JUGADA DEL PARTIDO* pic.twitter.com/oq9IkvEzFu — Fran Fijap (@FranFijap) July 15, 2026

Despite Argentina committing a total of 12 fouls in the first half, their first yellow card came late in the first half, when Lisandro Martinez stopped a counter-attack. Enzo, who was at the centre of the drama, did not receive a card despite committing three fouls. Ultimately, Enzo kickstarted Argentina's comeback with a superb goal from outside the box in the 86th minute.

Featured Video Of The Day

France vs Morocco Highlights | Mbappé Inspires France to FIFA World Cup Semifinal Victory