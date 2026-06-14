The FIFA World Cup 2026 met its first big controversy on Saturday in the Group B match between Switzerland and Qatar. The match ended 1-1, thanks to goals from Breel Embolo and Miro Muheim; however, the penalty strike from the Switzerland striker triggered a debate, with many suggesting that he was offside before the foul in the 18-yard box, which led to the penalty decision, was committed. Before the World Cup began, FIFA claimed to have put a more robust system in place by launching the semi-automated offside mechanism. Yet, no VAR intervention took place when Switzerland's Remo Freuler was brought down.

The discussion among pundits and fans alike is that Freuler was offside before being brought down in the penalty box. Hence, by law, no penalty decision should have been awarded to Switzerland.

"We all think it here (that it was offside)," Gary Neville said on ITV. "Everybody at home thinks it. FIFA are the host broadcaster and they have the semi-automatic decision that they can show us. There is a massive question over that because it is offside in my eyes until they prove to me otherwise."

Can someone pls explain to me why the penalty was given, when Freuler was clearly in an offside position pic.twitter.com/dhFC82vneB https://t.co/AGHwwZRvfh — Ezzy (@EzzyMUFC) June 13, 2026

In the Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina clash, striker Tani Oluwaseyi was flagged offside before clashing with goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj. FIFA released a semi-automated animation, even though the VAR did not get involved in the process. However, no such steps were taken over the Freuler incident on Saturday.

"It's like a dictatorship, this," added Neville. "The idea that they hold this evidence internally and don't show fans of countries who are playing in tournaments is absolutely ridiculous.

"To not show the evidence of an offside - prove to us that it's offside! Show it straight away. Why not have transparency?"

FIFA was reportedly reached out to for clarification on the topic, but a statement hasn't yet been issued.

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