Four-time champions Germany heads to the FIFA World Cup looking to move beyond the disappointments of 2018 and 2022, while a resilient Ecuador side that proved throughout qualifying it gives nothing away will provide a stern test to its Group E rivals. Cote d'Ivoire also possesses enough quality to trouble any opponent, while Curacao is shaping up as one of the tournament's potential Cinderella stories. Germany suffered group stage exits in each of the last two World Cups, and will be keen to reverse fortunes.

GERMANY

The team:

Germany enters the World Cup looking to restore its reputation after group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022.

Former England striker Gary Lineker once said football was a game of 11 against 11, and in the end, the Germans win. However, that was not the case in the last two World Cups. Coach Julian Nagelsmann now has the task of guiding Die Mannschaft back toward its old standards.

There were signs of progress at Euro 2024, where Germany pushed eventual champion Spain to extra time. Although it lost its opening World Cup qualifier to Slovakia, Germany recovered to win its next five matches, scoring 16 goals and conceding just once, according to Xinhua.

Nagelsmann has a squad blending youth and experience, with Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala supported by established figures such as Joshua Kimmich and Antonio Rudiger.

Star player:

Bayern Munich winger Musiala is one of the jewels of German football and among the most exciting talents in the world. His close control, balance and ability to beat defenders make him difficult to contain and thrilling to watch.

Player to watch:

Wirtz endured a difficult debut season at Liverpool after a big-money move, with injuries and adaptation issues slowing his progress. But he improved after the winter break and, at his best, complements Musiala by providing goals, assists and creativity between the lines.

ECUADOR

The team:

Ecuador will hope to advance beyond the round of 16 for the first time in its fifth World Cup appearance, having reached that stage only once before, in 2006, and exiting at the group stage in 2002, 2014 and 2022.

Coach Sebastian Beccacece has built a solid, physical team that gives little away in defense. Ecuador began qualifying with a 1-0 defeat to Argentina, then went on a run of three wins and two draws, conceding only two goals. La Tricolor eventually finished second in the standings with eight wins, eight draws and two defeats from 18 matches.

Just five goals conceded in those 18 matches underline its defensive strength, but only 14 goals scored points to a lack of attacking punch.

Star player:

Enner Valencia will be one of the veterans of the tournament, but the 36-year-old remains central to Ecuador's attack. He marked his 100th appearance for his country by scoring the penalty in a 1-0 win over Argentina in the final round of the South American Qualifiers, further cementing his status as an Ecuador great.

Player to watch:

Moises Caicedo has had a difficult year with Chelsea, but he was still among the club's more consistent performers. Disciplined, energetic and technically gifted, he will be the midfield anchor for a team built more on collective strength than individual brilliance.

COTE D'IVOIRE

The team:

Cote d'Ivoire, like Ecuador, is trying to advance from the group stage for the first time in its history at the fourth attempt. The African side returns to the World Cup for the first time since 2014.

Its opening match against Ecuador could be decisive in the fight for second place in the group.

The Elephants enjoyed a comfortable qualifying campaign, scoring 25 goals and not conceding in 10 matches, although 16 of those goals came against Seychelles. Like Ecuador, Emerse Fae's side is not averse to winning 1-0.

Fae has built a team comfortable in possession but also capable of sitting deep, absorbing pressure and breaking quickly. That tactical flexibility could be vital.

Star player:

Amad Diallo confirmed his Premier League quality this season, playing a key role in Manchester United's revival. Able to operate on either wing, he has the pace, skill and composure to beat defenders and score important goals.

Player to watch:

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande is one of Europe's most exciting young players. The 19-year-old has blistering pace and an eye for goal, and a strong World Cup could accelerate interest from some of the continent's biggest clubs.

CURACAO

The team:

Curacao is one of the clearest examples of a team to benefit from FIFA's expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams, with the island of some 158,000 people edging past Jamaica in CONCACAF qualifying.

Its Dutch connections have helped in football terms, and coach Dick Advocaat brings huge experience. At 78, Advocaat has worked across the world and will need all that knowledge as Curacao enters the tournament as the clear underdog in the group.

Its opening match against Germany will be a baptism of fire, but Curacao showed character in reaching the finals.

Star player:

The instantly recognizable Tahith Chong is the best-known player in the squad. The midfielder, now with Sheffield United, previously spent time with Manchester United, Club Brugge, Werder Bremen and Luton Town.

An attacking midfielder by trade, Chong may have to operate deeper at the World Cup as Curacao looks to stay compact against stronger opponents.

Player to watch:

Middlesbrough winger Sontje Hansen was born in the Netherlands but switched allegiance to Curacao in late 2025. A product of Ajax's youth system, he should bring pace, width and technical quality to the side.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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