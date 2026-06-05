Mexico and South Africa will kick off the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 11 at the Mexico City Stadium, repeating the tournament's opening fixture in 2010. South Africa is back at the finals for the first time since then. In the same group, South Korea will make its 12th World Cup appearance, and the Czech Republic returns after a 20-year absence. The group is set to be one of the most open ones in the tournament, and all four teams would back themselves to qualify.

MEXICO

The team:

Mexico, hosting the World Cup for a third time, will be looking for a deeper run than its recent tournaments have produced. A group-stage exit in Qatar four years ago ended a streak of seven consecutive appearances in the Round of 16 between 1994 and 2018. The country's only quarterfinal appearances came when it hosted the competition in 1970 and 1986, reports Xinhua.

Javier Aguirre returned for a third spell in charge in 2024 and brings extensive international experience. His side is built less around possession than previous Mexico teams, relying instead on pressing, intensity, and quick transitions.

A flexible system allows Mexico to adjust according to opponents. Captain Edson Alvarez is fit again after an injury-hit season with Fenerbahce and will likely be partnered in central midfield by Cruz Azul's Erik Lira. Creativity comes from Gilberto Mora, Brian Gutierrez, and Alvaro Fidalgo, with Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado offering pace in wide areas.

Mexico appears strongest at the back. Johan Vasquez has developed into a dependable presence at the heart of defense and forms a formidable pairing with Cesar Montes. Full-backs Jesus Gallardo and Israel Reyes are expected to be given attacking freedom while maintaining defensive discipline.

The spotlight will inevitably fall on Raul Jimenez, whose return from serious injuries has made him one of the squad's most respected figures. Mexico no longer boasts the depth of talent associated with some previous generations, but Aguirre has assembled a balanced mix of youth and experience that will be buoyed by fervent local support.

Star player:

At 35, Jimenez remains Mexico's most influential figure. His long list of physical setbacks includes a fractured skull while playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers against Arsenal in 2020, an injury that he says nearly ended his career.

The centre-forward has since made a full recovery and was a consistent performer for Fulham this season with nine Premier League goals and three assists. His experience, link-up play, and leadership will be central to Mexico's hopes of advancing from the group.

Player to watch:

The 17-year-old Mora arrives as one of the brightest young talents in the tournament. He became the youngest player to appear for Mexico's senior team at 16 and is already viewed as an important creative presence in midfield.

SOUTH AFRICA

The team:

South Africa's previous World Cup appearances -- in 1998, 2002, and 2010 -- all ended in the group stage, but Bafana Bafana has reason to believe it can reach the knockout rounds this time.

The turnaround under Hugo Broos has been significant. Appointed in 2021, the Belgian inherited a side that had delivered multiple disappointments and transformed it into one that has qualified for three major tournaments in a row, including this World Cup.

Qualification was secured only after a tense campaign in which South Africa was docked three points for fielding an ineligible player. Broos's side recovered to finish a point ahead of Nigeria at the top of its group and earn direct qualification.

Unlike many World Cup teams, South Africa relies heavily on players based in its domestic league. The squad is built around collective effort rather than individual stars, with counterattacking football expected to feature prominently in its plans here.

Experienced goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is one of the team's figureheads, while Mamelodi Sundowns pair Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau give the side familiarity and cohesion. Progress from the group would represent one of the country's biggest achievements on the international stage.

Star player:

Mokoena, a deep-lying playmaker who is equally dangerous going forward, is pivotal in Broos's system, linking defense with attack and contributing from set pieces. His influence often allows others around him to flourish.

Player to watch:

Relebohile Mofokeng is regarded as one of South Africa's most exciting young players. The Orlando Pirates forward has become a fan favourite at club level and arrives at the World Cup with growing expectations. His ability to create and score goals could prove vital.

SOUTH KOREA

The team:

South Korea will be making their 12th World Cup appearance, more than any other Asian team. Their best result remains the fourth-place finish achieved on home soil in 2002, while the most recent campaign ended in the round of 16 after defeat by Brazil.

The team advanced through qualifying without losing a match and finished comfortably ahead of Jordan. Those results, however, have been followed by mixed performances in warm-up fixtures, including defeats to Cote d'Ivoire and Austria.

Head coach Hong Myung-bo stuck with a back four throughout qualifying, only switching to a back three in the second half of South Korea's final qualifier after its World Cup place had already been secured. The late experiment has left questions over whether the Taegeuk Warriors will stick with a back four or line up in a 3-4-3 formation in North America.

Injuries and inconsistent club form have complicated preparations. Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae, Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung, and Hwang In-beom have all faced setbacks, raising questions over whether they will be at their peak in the tournament.

Even so, South Korea boasts considerable experience and quality. The squad contains players from some of Europe's biggest clubs and will believe it has enough talent to reach the knockout rounds for the fourth time.

Star player:

Son remains the undisputed leader of South Korean football. The former Tottenham forward, now with Los Angeles FC, combines experience, goals, and leadership, and his performances often determine how far South Korea progresses in major tournaments.

Player to watch:

Oh Hyeon-gyu has emerged as a genuine contender for a starting role after an impressive run of form with Besiktas. His imposing 1.87-meter frame gives Hong a different option in attack and could ease some of the burden carried by Son.

CZECHIA

The team:

Czechia's last appearance in football's showpiece came in 2006 when it failed to advance beyond the group stage. It earned a berth in the tournament with a penalty-shootout win over Denmark in their March playoff.

The team's identity is built around organisation, physicality, and an ability to score from set pieces. Those qualities were evident throughout the playoffs, where the Czechia won two tightly contested games despite lacking the technical depth of its rivals.

Preparation has presented unique challenges. Two group matches will be played in Mexico at high altitude, while the team's base will be in Dallas. Adapting to travel and conditions could prove almost as important as the football itself.

The experienced spine of the side includes Tomas Soucek, Ladislav Krejci, and Patrik Schick. Krejci assumed the captaincy and played a leading role during qualification, while Schick remains the focal point in attack.

A shock defeat by the Faroe Islands led to the dismissal of coach Ivan Hasek last October, but results improved after Miroslav Koubek took over. The 74-year-old has brought stability and self-confidence to the Czech squad. With competition for places in almost every position and several players performing in top European leagues, the objective will be to reach the knockout rounds.

Star player:

Schick remains the Czechia's biggest threat. The Bayer Leverkusen striker combines intelligent movement with clinical finishing and has repeatedly delivered in major tournaments. Opponents will focus much of their attention on stopping him.

Player to watch:

Pavel Sulc has become one of the leading figures of a new generation of Czech players. The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive first season with Lyon and offers creativity, pressing, and goals from midfield. A strong tournament could significantly raise his profile.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi