Argentina superstar Lionel Messi will be keen to take the top spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race when he steps onto the field for his team's Round of 32 clash against Cabo Verde at Miami Stadium in Florida, United States, on Saturday (IST). Messi is tied on six goals with France star forward Kylian Mbappe. However, the latter leads the standings on the basis of two assists compared to Messi's none. On the other hand, Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo is in 18th place despite scoring a goal against Croatia in the Round of 32 clash on Friday (IST). He has three goals and zero assists to his name.

While both Mbappe and Ronaldo have played their fourth game of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Messi is yet to be in action in Argentina's first knockout match of the edition.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said his side must respect a resilient Cabo Verde when the defending champions face the World Cup debutants in the Round of 32 at Miami Stadium.

Argentina advanced as Group J winners with three wins, scoring eight goals and conceding just one.

Cabo Verde, runners-up in Group H behind Spain, reached the knockout stage unbeaten after drawing 0-0 with Spain, 2-2 with Uruguay, and 0-0 with Saudi Arabia.

"We are excited like everyone else, but there is an opponent that we have to face, we have to respect, an opponent that has done very well," Scaloni told a pre-match press conference.

"The margin is now narrowing. I think it's not going to be easy. That's the reality," he added.

Scaloni highlighted Cabo Verde's defensive organisation and counterattacking threat, dismissing any suggestion that the African side is at the tournament by chance.

"It is a team that has not lost. Even in some matches they deserved more - against Saudi Arabia, I think they deserved to win. Against Spain and Uruguay, maybe they suffered a little more, but they defended well," said the 48-year-old.

"They block the interior pass well and then come out very well on the counterattack. And they want to play well. It's a good team, we had already seen it as a possible rival. They are not there by chance, we have to respect them and that's what we'll do."

(With IANS inputs)

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