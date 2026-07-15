Kylian Mbappe and France's bid to clinch the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy came to an end on Tuesday following a shocking 0-2 defeat to Spain in the semi-final. France, who were aiming to reach their third consecutive World Cup final, were thoroughly outplayed by Rodri and Co. and knocked out of the title race. It was also a disappointing outing for captain Kylian Mbappe, who had been in fine form throughout the tournament but failed to find the back of the net in the semi-final. Despite drawing a blank and seeing France's title hopes dashed, Mbappe remains firmly in contention for the Golden Boot.

The France striker will now have to settle for the third-place playoff while continuing his pursuit of another Golden Boot award in a closely contested race with Argentina superstar Lionel Messi.

Mbappe and Messi have eight goals each so far at this year's tournament. Mbappe, who won the Golden Boot at the last World Cup four years ago in Qatar, holds the first tiebreaker with a 3-2 lead on assists. Messi and defending champion Argentina will play again on Wednesday in the other semifinal match against England.

Both players will then have one more match before the award is decided. France will play the loser of the other semifinal match in the third-place game on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Florida. Spain will take on the winner in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in the final.

"At the end of the day, you take all the glory when you win," Mbappe said. "When you don't win ... it's part of the game. As the captain, I have to take all the responsibility, and I have no problem with that. We wanted to go to the final. We didn't go."

Mbappe had the fewest touches of any forward in the first half with 15. Perhaps his most prominent moment was trying to persuade referee Ivan Barton that the penalty resulting in Spain's first goal shouldn't have been called.

The foul by Lucas Digne on teenager Lamine Yamal stood, and Mikel Oyarzabal's penalty kick in the 22nd minute, put Spain ahead for good.

Mbappe's best chance came in the 67th minute when his shot deflected off Spain defender Marc Cucurella and went just wide. La Roja already had a two-goal lead at that point.

(With AP Inputs)

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