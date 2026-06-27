England coach Thomas Tuchel said right-back Reece James would miss Saturday's final World Cup group game against Panama with a hamstring injury but was hopeful he could return for the last 32. The Chelsea right-back has started England's first two games of the tournament but felt tightness after the 0-0 draw against Ghana on Tuesday. James did not travel with the squad from England's training base in Kansas City and his absence leaves Tuchel short on regular full-back options.

"Reece has a minor hamstring injury. He was not able to train the last two days. He is now in an accelerated rehabilitation program," Tuchel told reporters on Friday.

"We take it game by game, but we strongly believe that he will be available for us in the tournament."

England are all but assured of a place in the knockout phase and will travel to Atlanta to face a third-place finisher on July 1 if they finish top of Group L.

Tuchel did not rule out James returning for that match but admitted it would be a race against time.

"We have hopes for the next match, it can be a tight one," he said.

"No one could see that coming. Reece was in good shape and feeling good. It's a bit unlucky.

"We would love to have Reece, he's a key player. We would love to have him available. He is not available. We will find solutions. That's what we do."

Tuchel said Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson -- who is set for a British transfer record move from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City -- were both available though after reporting minor issues following the Ghana match.

Rice is at risk of being suspended for the next round if he collects another yellow card against Panama, but Tuchel believes the Arsenal midfielder has enough experience to handle the situation.

Bukayo Saka is pushing for his first start of the World Cup after working his way back from an Achilles problem. The 24-year-old Arsenal winger has appeared off the bench in the first two games.

"He is now, since many days, fully free of pain, fully free of discomfort, and he's ready to go," said Tuchel.

"He's ready to start like Marcus (Rashford), like Ebe (Eze), like Noni (Madueke). There's a lot of options, and they make it difficult for me to take a choice."

England crushed Panama 6-1 during the group stage of the 2018 World Cup. However, the Central Americans have proved stubborn opponents in this tournament.

The Three Lions must match Ghana's result against Croatia to be certain of coming first in the group. Panama are already eliminated following successive 1-0 losses to Ghana and Croatia.

"It's a team that is difficult to break down, they've hardly allowed any chances," said Tuchel.

"We see a well-coached, well-drilled team and a clear identity. The world ranking is on the same level as Wales and Serbia.

"It's not the most famous or the most well-known football nation, but they can play the role of underdog and play without any pressure."

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