The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Egypt and Australia finished 1-1 after extra time, requiring penalties to determine the winner. With just seconds to go in the second half of extra time, Australia head coach Tony Popovic made a bold call as he replaced goalkeeper Patrick Beach with the more experienced Mat Ryan. Just before the shootout started, the Egyptian players were seen gathered around a tablet showing footage of Kylian Mbappe; taking a penalty for Real Madrid. The reason was that the penalty had been scored against Levante with Ryan in goal. It seemed the video was shown to provide them with some insight into how Ryan reacts to spot-kicks. Australia's goalkeeper gamble did not work, as two of their players missed penalties and Egypt emerged victorious to set up a Round of 16 clash against Argentina.

What does Mbappe have to do in a game between Egypt and Australia? pic.twitter.com/8bdFd11g4S https://t.co/F238tHuTyo — AM(@AbsoluteMxssi) July 3, 2026

No matter what Mohamed Salah decides about his future with Egyptian soccer — more World Cups or not — the star striker can say he was the captain for the country's first victory in the knockout round.

Hossam Abdelmaguid scored the deciding goal in a shootout, and Egypt won its debut in the elimination round of the World Cup by beating Australia 4-2 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in the round of 32 Friday.

Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan didn't stop any of Egypt's four shots after replacing starter Patrick Beach late in extra time.

The victory comes in Egypt's fourth World Cup, the first one with an expanded field of 48. Australia is now 0-3 in the knockout round.

Egypt will next face defending champion Argentina, which beat Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time Friday night, in the round of 16 on Tuesday in Atlanta.

“Me feeling today is that it's incredible,” said Salah, the 34-year-old former Liverpool player who is one behind national team coach Hossam Hassan's Egyptian record of 69 international goals. “I always like seeing the boys happy and enjoying the moment. Nothing can match that. So today was one of the best days of my life.”

Harry Souttar opened the shootout by missing high for Australia, and 18-year-old Lucas Herrington hit the crossbar with the fourth attempt to set up Abdelmaguid's clincher for the Pharaohs.

The 25-year-old Abdelmaguid, who doesn't have an international goal in 15 appearances, went low left as Ryan dived to the defender's right, setting off a raucous celebration among 70,244 fans at the sold-out home of the Dallas Cowboys, plenty of them wearing Egyptian red. Egypt didn't even have a victory in the World Cup before beating New Zealand 3-1 in the group stage less than two weeks ago.

(With AP Inputs)

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