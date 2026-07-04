Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan raised the Palestinian flag and dedicated his side's historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 victory over Australia to the Palestinian people after the Pharaohs reached the Round of 16 for the first time in their history on Friday (Local Time). Moments after Egypt sealed a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout victory following a 1-1 draw against Australia in their Round of 32 clash in Dallas, Hassan celebrated with the Palestinian flag before reiterating his support for Palestinians during his post-match media interaction. "My heart and soul are with them," coach Hossam Hassan said of Palestinians, praying that "God have mercy on their martyrs," according to a video shared by Drop Site on X.

He added, "I dedicate this victory to the Egyptian people and to the good and generous Palestinian people."

The emotional tribute came after Egypt recorded the biggest World Cup knockout victory in their history, progressing beyond the first elimination round for the first time.

🇵🇸🇪🇬Egyptian Coach Hossam Hassan dedicates Egypt's historic win to the Palestinian People. pic.twitter.com/5iVEf771T0 —(@Malcolm_Pal9) July 4, 2026

Australia started brightly, with Cristian Volpato clipping the crossbar with a long-range strike inside the opening five minutes before Jordan Bos was denied by a crucial intervention from Rami Rabia.

Despite the early pressure, Egypt struck first in the 13th minute when Karim Hafez delivered a teasing cross from the left, and Emam Ashour stooped low to head beyond Patrick Beach at the far post.

Egypt controlled much of the first half, but Australia restored parity soon after the break when Mohamed Hany inadvertently diverted a dangerous free-kick into his own net.

Both teams had opportunities to settle the contest in regulation time. Beach produced an outstanding one-handed save to keep out Rabia's powerful header, while Harry Souttar made a vital block to deny Haisem Hassan. Neither side could find a winner in extra time, with Mohamed Salah also missing Egypt's best chance by firing over from a promising position.

The match was ultimately decided from the penalty spot. Souttar blasted Australia's opening penalty over the crossbar, handing Egypt an early advantage. Salah confidently converted a Panenka before 18-year-old Lucas Herrington missed Australia's fourth penalty. Hossam Abdelmaguid then calmly converted the decisive spot-kick to secure a 4-2 shootout victory and send Egypt into the Round of 16.

Egypt will next face defending champions Argentina as they continue their landmark FIFA World Cup campaign.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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