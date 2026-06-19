After winning their respective Group D openers, co-hosts USA and Australia face off in Seattle in a battle for the top spot and potential qualification for the knockouts. In Group C, Brazil eye their first win of the tournament as they face minnows Haiti in Philadelphia, while leaders Scotland take on Morocco in a crucial fixture in Boston. The fourth and final game of the night will see Turkiye and Paraguay go head-to-head, hoping to recover from their disappointing defeats on the opening matchday.

USA vs Australia - Group D - Seattle Stadium

The United States delivered a convincing performance on the opening matchday, hammering Paraguay 4-1 at the Los Angeles Stadium.

A win in Seattle over Australia, who also beat Turkiye in Vancouver, could all but secure the USA's passage into the next round as group toppers.

Similarly, Australia, having already stunned Turkiye, will fancy themselves to cause another upset in their quest to top Group D.

Scotland vs Morocco - Group C - Boston Stadium

Before their clash against Haiti, Scotland were considered the third-best team in the group, which comprises five-time winners Brazil and African champions Morocco.

However, they now enter matchday two as one of the favourites to progress from the group, following Brazil's draw with Morocco last week.

Standing in their way are Morocco, the 2018 semi-finalists, who will look for inspiration from their star forwards Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari.

Brazil vs Haiti - Group C - Philadelphia

Brazil will look to get their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign back on track when they face Haiti in Philadelphia.

The Selecao needed a moment of magic from Vinicius Jr. to salvage a point against Morocco.

With Scotland leading Group C on three points following their victory over Haiti, Brazil know a win in Philadelphia would boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stage.

Turkiye vs Paraguay - Group D - San Francisco

Turkiye and Paraguay need nothing less than a win to stay alive in the race for qualification to the next round.

Defeats to Australia and the USA, respectively, have put both teams on the back foot. Another loss for either side could significantly dent their chances of progressing from the group.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi