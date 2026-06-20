FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 9 Highlights: Day 9 of the FIFA World Cup saw co-hosts USA qualifying for the Round of 16 while Brazil and Morocco registered important wins. In the first match of the day, USA won their second game in a row and booked their spot in the next round. Cameron Burgess scored an own goal to hand USA the lead while Alex Freeman headed home from close range to clinch the victory. In the next game, Ismael Saibari scored the fastest goal of FIFA World Cup 2026 as he needed just 71 seconds to find the back of the net. The goal proved to be pivotal as Morocco defeated Scotland 1-0. However, the record did not last long as Matias Galarza scored within just 65 seconds to guide Paraguay to victory and knock Turkiye out of the World Cup. In the other match of the day, Matheus Cunha scored twice as Brazil defeated Haiti 3-0.

USA Through To Round Of 32

Hosts United States booked their place in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a convincing 2-0 victory over Australia in their Group D clash on Friday (local time).

With the win, the United States became the second team after Mexico to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Following their 4-1 victory over Paraguay in Los Angeles, Mauricio Pochettino's side delivered another dominant performance in Seattle to extend their strong start and move within touching distance of the Round of 32.

Saibari Shows Clinches It For Morocco

Morocco underlined their growing World Cup credentials with a commanding 1-0 victory over Scotland on Friday, as Ismael Saibari's strike after just 71 seconds proved enough to send the North Africans to the top of Group C.

Scotland vs Morocco | Match Highlights | FIFA World Cup 2026 | GOALS #SCOMOR Saibari Goal https://t.co/Z6SjWo5fm8 pic.twitter.com/Z07WEWlSly — Mr Sam (@_sammiejozie) June 20, 2026

The surprise semi-finalists of four years ago thrashed the Scots, imposing themselves from the start, pressing high up the pitch and dictating terms throughout. Morocco's opener by Saibari - the fastest goal of the tournament to date - settled any nerves and set up a performance in which the Scots were often trailing in their opponents' wake.

With four points from two games, Morocco top Group C with just a single fixture against Haiti to play in two days time.

Samba Magic By Brazil

Matheus Cunha struck the back of the net and struck a pose, bringing scoring - and a dash of surfing - to the World Cup stage for Brazil.

Viinicius Junior scored and assisted on one of Cunha's two goals as five-time champion Brazil eliminated Haiti from the World Cup with a 3-0 victory.

Paraguay Knock Turkiye Out

Matias Galarza's record-breaking early strike and a resilient defensive display helped 10-man Paraguay secure a dramatic 1-0 victory over Turkey on Saturday, keeping their FIFA World Cup 2026 hopes alive while eliminating the Turks from the tournament.

Turkey vs Paraguay | Match Highlights | FIFA World Cup 2026 | GOALS #TurPar Turkiye | Galarza | https://t.co/6aqbQAUHFX pic.twitter.com/gTAaPgoYaP — Mr Sam (@_sammiejozie) June 20, 2026

Paraguay, who lost 4-1 to the United States in their first Group D match, got off to a great start when Galarza scored just 64 seconds into the game. The midfielder hit a powerful low shot from 25 meters that beat the goalkeeper, setting a new record for the fastest goal of the tournament. This goal surpassed the previous record of 71 seconds set by Morocco's Ismael Saibari against Scotland earlier that day.

(With agency inputs)

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