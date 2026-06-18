Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will see South Africa take on Czechia in a Group A clash. South Africa began their campaign with a 0-2 defeat to Mexico, while Czechia lost 2-1 to South Korea. Later in the day, Switzerland will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Group B encounter, while Canada will take on Qatar. All four teams played out 1-1 draws in their opening matches. In the final Group A fixture of the day, Mexico will square off against South Korea.

Czechia vs South Africa, Group A - 9:30 PM, Thursday (IST)

The pressure is already mounting on both Czechia and South Africa ahead of their second Group A fixture, with neither side able to afford another setback after disappointing starts to their World Cup campaigns. As things stand, Thursday's showdown at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium could prove decisive in determining which nation remains in the hunt for a place in the knockout rounds.

South Africa endured a nightmare opening against tournament hosts Mexico, falling 2-0 in a match that unravelled dramatically. Czechia also walked away empty-handed despite showing encouraging signs in their tournament opener. They held a one-goal advantage against South Korea shortly after the hour mark but failed to protect it, conceding twice late on to suffer a painful 2-1 defeat.

Switzerland vs Bosnia And Herzegovina, Group B - 12:30 AM, Friday (IST)

Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina head into their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B clash at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, searching for their first victory after opening their respective campaigns with 1-1 draws.

Switzerland were held by Qatar despite producing the stronger performance, with Breel Embolo scoring before a late own goal denied Murat Yakin's side all three points. Bosnia and Herzegovina, making their first World Cup appearance since 2014, also began with a draw against Canada. Jovo Lukic found the net as Sergej Barbarez's side earned a valuable point, despite Canada creating enough opportunities to win comfortably.

Canada vs Qatar, Group B - 3:30 AM, Friday (IST)

Canada and Qatar meet at BC Place in Vancouver, with both teams chasing a landmark first-ever FIFA World Cup victory. After opening their Group B campaigns with 1-1 draws, three points could prove crucial in the battle for a place in the knockout rounds.

Canada will feel it left points on the table against Bosnia & Herzegovina after creating the better opportunities but failing to convert them. Qatar, meanwhile, earned a hard-fought draw against Switzerland but spent long periods under pressure. The Asian champions will need a more complete performance if they are to trouble a confident Canadian outfit.

Mexico vs South Korea, Group A - 6:30 AM, Friday (IST)

Mexico and South Korea meet in a crucial Group A showdown at Estadio Akron, with top spot potentially on the line after both teams opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns with victories. While Mexico eased past South Africa 2-0, South Korea came from behind to defeat the Czech Republic, setting up an intriguing contest between two confident sides.

The hosts have looked rejuvenated under Javier Aguirre, carrying momentum from their 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup triumph into the tournament.

(With IANS Inputs)

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