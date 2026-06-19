FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8 Highlights: Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 saw the commencement of the second round of matches. In the first game of Matchday 2, South Africa rescued a point after Teboho Mokoena scored from the spot to cancel out Michal Sadilek's strike for Czechia. Johan Manzambi became the youngest player in FIFA World Cup history to come off the bench and score a brace in a single match as Switzerland beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1. Canada's Jonathan David scored the second hat-trick of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in a 6-0 rout of Qatar. Last but not least, Mexico edged out South Korea by a solitary goal to book their place in the knockout stage.

South Africa keep qualification hopes alive

Teboho Mokoena scored South Africa's first World Cup goal in 16 years, equalising from the spot against Czechia to earn his side their first point of the campaign.

The European side took the lead in the sixth minute through Michal Sadilek and led for most of the match before the 2010 hosts fought back seven minutes before the end of regulation time.

Manzambi's brace inspires Switzerland

20-year-old forward Johan Manzambi struck twice in a goal-laden second half as Switzerland followed up their opening-match draw against Qatar with an impressive 4-1 win over Bosnia.

At 20 years and 247 days, Manzambi became the youngest player to score two or more goals in a FIFA World Cup match for Switzerland.

David hat-trick sinks Qatar

Juventus forward Jonathan David lit up Vancouver with a hat-trick as Canada put six past former Asian champions Qatar.

Canada's win, however, was overshadowed by an unfortunate injury to their star Ismael Kone, who is set to miss the World Cup after undergoing surgery.

Mexico qualify for knockout stage

Co-hosts Mexico became the first team to secure a place in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after edging past South Korea 1-0 in Guadalajara.

Luis Romo emerged as the match-winner for Javier Aguirre's side, scoring the decisive goal early in the second half to send the home fans into celebration.

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