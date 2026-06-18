Day 7 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 saw some big wins, a late winner and a result that left the footballing world stunned. Cristiano Ronaldo became the oldest player to start a World Cup match but his poor show meant that Portugal ended up drawing 1-1 against DR Congo. Joao Neves opened the scoring for Portugal but Yoann Wissa provided his team with the equaliser. Meanwhile, Harry Kane scored twice as England started their campaign with a brilliant 4-2 win over Croatia. Colombia were other big winners of the day as Luis Diaz led them to a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan. Finally, Ghana left it late as Caleb Yirenkyi scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn his side a huge victory over Panama.

DR Congo Stun Ronaldo's Portugal

With Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland scoring two goals each and Lionel Messi registering his first World Cup hat-trick, all eyes were on Cristiano Ronaldo. However, his poor show led to DR Congo holding Portugal to a shocking 1-1 draw. Joao Neves opened the scoring early for Portugal but Yoane Wissa's historic goal levelled things for DR Congo.

Portugal vs Congo DR | Match Highlights | FIFA World Cup 2026 pic.twitter.com/VMOvkMUWgb — Mr Football(@MrFootballez) June 18, 2026

Kane Magic Leads England To Victory

Harry Kane continued his stunning run of form with two goals as England defeated Croatia 4-2 in a star-studded clash. Kane missed a first-half penalty but it had to be retaken and this time, he had no mistake. While Martin Baturina and Petar Musa did make the game 2 -2, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford made sure that the 1966 winners were off to a flying start.

England VS Croati match highlightspic.twitter.com/9UUaVOY8ne — Michael (@michaelscope0) June 17, 2026

Ghana Wins It In The Final Minute

It looked like the game between Ghana and Panama was headed for a 0-0 draw but 20-year-old midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi had other plans. A late counter-attack in the fifth minute of the stoppage time saw Brandon Thomas-Asante set up the youngster to score a goal that handed his side the crucial three points in a competitive group.

Just look at the run and the pass from Thomas Asante, indeed our Ghana players have a bright futurepic.twitter.com/dz4hTjJuEs — SHATTA_SARIKI(@Shatta_Sariki) June 18, 2026

Easy Affair For Colombia

Colombia did not face many difficulties in beating Uzbekistan to start their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on the perfect note. Daniel Munoz opened the scoring but Abbosbek Fayzullaev scored a historic first-ever World Cup goal for Uzbekistan to make the match 1-1.

Uzbekistan vs Colombia Highlightspic.twitter.com/1PsMNsLTca — Pitch Wire (@wire_pitch) June 18, 2026

The joy was, however, short-lived as Luiz Diaz scored from close range while Jaminton Campoz scored in stoppage time to clinch a 3-1 win for Colombia.

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