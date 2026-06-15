Day 5 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 promises exciting encounters as Spain and Belgium begin their campaigns while Iran will play their first match amid the tense political situation. Spain begin their Group H campaign against Cape Verde at the Atlanta Stadium. They were handed a big boost as young sensation Lamine Yamal was declared fit for the match and will start the game on the bench. It will be a star-studded clash in Group G as Belgium take Mohamed Salah's Egypt at the Seattle Stadium. Next up is the clash between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at Miami Stadium while Iran face New Zealand at the Los Angeles Stadium.

Here's a look at the Day 5 schedule of FIFA World Cup 2026:

Spain vs Cape Verde - Group H - 9:30 PM IST, Monday

Spain begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Cape Verde in a match which highly favours the 2010 champions. They received a huge boost ahead of the match as Lamine Yamal was declared fit for the game but the youngster is expected to begin the match on the bench. On the other hand, Cape Verde will be playing their first World Cup encounter ever.

Belgium vs Egypt - Group G - 12:30 AM IST, Tuesday

The Group G clash will pit the star-studded Belgium against an Egyptian side with their star forward Mohamed Salah looking to perform on the grandest stage. Egypt did not register a single point in 2018 and after failing to qualify in 2022, this will most probably the final chance for Salah to guide his team to a solid World Cup campaign.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay - Group H - 3:30 AM IST, Tuesday

Saudi Arabia stunned everyone in 2022 as they defeated eventual champions Argentina in their opening match. They will be looking to replicate their performance as they take on Uruguay in their tournament opener. However, the two-time champions, who reached the quartefinals in 2018, will bank on stars like Federico Valverde and Manuel Ugarte to start on a positive note.

Iran vs New Zealand - Group G - 6:30 AM IST, Tuesday

Amid the political tensions, Iran changed their training site to Mexico from Arizona after they were permitted to travel to the US only on game days. However, they will hope that it will not play any part in their preparations as they take on New Zealand in their opener at the Los Angeles Stadium. Iran will be playing in their fourth straight World Cup while New Zealand arrive in the competition as the lowest-ranked team and will have their hopes pinned on all-time top scorer Chris Wood.

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