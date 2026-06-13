Five-time champions Brazil will begin their bid for a record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup title on Saturday, as they face Morocco in a Group C fixture at the New York New Jersey Stadium. The Selecao lost to Croatia on penalties in Qatar in the previous edition, while Morocco, against all odds, made their way to the semi-finals where they lost to France. On Day 3, Qatar and Switzerland will exchange blows in the first game of the day in Group B.

On Day 2, co-hosts Canada salvaged a point in Toronto against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the other Group B fixture. Tournament co-hosts the USA, who are in Group D, put four past Paraguay in a 4-1 rout in California.

Qatar vs Switzerland - Group B - 12:30 AM IST, Sunday (12 PM Local Time, Friday)

After hosting the previous edition, Qatar earned its way into the field this time.

Switzerland qualified for its sixth straight World Cup and enters the tournament as the 19th-ranked team. The Swiss have never won a knockout-round game despite advancing out of their group three times.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Sunday, June 14, 12:30 AM IST (Saturday, 12 PM Local Time)

Venue: San Francisco Bay Stadium (Santa Clara)

Referee: Said Martinez

Brazil vs Morocco - Group C - 3:30 AM IST, Sunday (6 PM Local Time, Saturday)

Brazil have one of the most historically successful teams, winning World Cups in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. But the Brazilians haven't been quite as good over the last few decades, losing in the quarterfinals in four of the last five tournaments. They're still a formidable squad - ranked No. 6 coming into Saturday's match.

Morocco, ranked seventh, are one of Africa's best squads and made World Cup history in 2022, reaching the semifinals before losing to France.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Sunday, June 14, 3:30 AM IST (Saturday, 6 PM Local Time)

Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium (East Rutherford)

Referee: Slavko Vincic

Haiti vs Scotland - Group C - 6:30 AM IST, Sunday (9M Local Time, Saturday)

Two long World Cup droughts will end as Haiti takes on Scotland in both nation's Group C opening match. Haiti is making its first appearance in the tournament since 1974. Scotland is back for the first time since 1998.

Haiti has never earned a World Cup point. Scotland will have a big boost as it attempts to earn its first point since a draw against Norway in 1998.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Sunday, June 14, 6:30 AM IST (Saturday, 9 PM Local Time)

Venue: Boston Stadium (Foxborough)

Referee: Mustapha Ghorbal

Australia vs Turkiye - Group D - 9:30 AM IST, Sunday (9 PM local time, Saturday)

Australia is making its sixth straight World Cup appearance and seventh overall. The Australians - ranked No. 27 - reached the round of 16 during the 2022 tournament before losing to eventual champion Argentina.

Turkey is back in the World Cup for the first time since 2002, when it finished third. It's been a country on the rise over the past few years and is up to No. 22 in the rankings.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Sunday, June 14, 9:30 AM IST (Saturday, 9 PM Local Time)

Venue: Vancouver Stadium (Vancouver)

Referee: Jesus Valenzuela

(With AP Inputs)

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