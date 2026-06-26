The Day 14 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 brought some extravagant results. Four-time champions Germany were stunned by minnows Ecuador, who booked secured their Round of 32 qualification from Group E as one of the 8 best third-placed teams. In the Group F, Netherlands topped the group with three wins in three matches while both Japan and Sweden qualified with a 1-1 draw. In the Group D, Paraguay and Australia secured a 0-0 draw, helping the latter qualify as runners-up while USA were handed a 2-3 defeat by bottom-group Turkiye in their last match.

Germany Stunned 1-2 by Ecuador

A nailbiting Group E game between Ecuador and group winners Germany at the MetLife Stadium was settled 13 minutes from time, when Gonzalo Plata jabbed home from close range to set up a 2-1 win. Plata's winner came after Ecuador had recovered when Germany took the lead from a controversial Leroy Sane goal after two minutes before equalising through Nilson Angulo.

The result means Ecuador finished Group E with four points, guaranteeing them a place in the last 32 as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Germany had already been assured of winning the group after wins over Ivory Coast and Curacao. But coach Julian Nagelsmann was left dismayed at what he described as "tactical suicide" against Ecuador.

Gonzalo Plata winning goal in Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup game pic.twitter.com/5FpQGyXPyc — Daily Foot Vibes (@dailyfootvibes) June 25, 2026

Curacao Eliminated By Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast sealed the runners-up spot in Group E after eliminating Curacao in Philadelphia, Nicolas Pepe scoring twice in a 2-0 victory. It is the first time that the west African nation have reached the knockout stage.

Curacao, the smallest country by population ever to play in the World Cup, depart the tournament with one point to finish bottom of the group.

Ivory Coast second goal pic.twitter.com/vncj2utQ7D — Ay season (@Ayseason1) June 25, 2026

Netherlands Beat Tunisia 3-1

The Netherlands will head into next week's duel with Morocco in Monterrey brimming with confidence after another impressive attacking display in Group F with a 3-1 defeat of Tunisia in Kansas City.

An Ellyes Skhiri own goal was followed by goals from Brian Brobbey and Jan Paul van Hecke as Ronald Koeman's men marched on against the woeful North Africans who depart without a point.

Netherlands Fans.

Tunisia Fans.

People from Across the World

You can call it Kansas City Stadium .. but it's always home of the... pic.twitter.com/asul3YkwGI — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 25, 2026

Japan, Sweden Qualify With 1-1 Draw

Japan's hopes of pipping the Netherlands to top spot -- and avoiding Brazil in the next round -- were frustrated in a battling 1-1 draw with Sweden.

A game in front of 70,000 fans in Texas sprang into life in the second half when Daizen Maeda gave Japan the lead with a brilliantly worked team goal soon after the break.

Sweden, who had been thumped 5-1 by the Netherlands in their second game, responded with a long-range Anthony Elanga effort minutes later to secure third place.

USA Beaten 3-2 By Turkiye In Last-Minute Thriller

Co-hosts USA lost 3-2 to Turkey at the SoFi Stadium on Thursday but still topped World Cup Group D. Substitute Kaan Ayhan scored the winner for the already-eliminated Turks eight minutes into added time against a much-changed USA team, who move into the last 32.

GOAL: KAAN AYHAN SEALS IT FOR TURKIYE AT THE VERY LAST MINUTE!



🇹🇷TURKIYE 3-2 USA 🇺🇸#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/pinmJtFG9z — FÚTBOL HUB (@futbol_hubX) June 26, 2026

Australia Draw Paraguay To Qualify

Australia qualified for the World Cup knockout rounds on Thursday after battling to a 0-0 draw with Paraguay in Santa Clara to claim second place in Group D.

The Socceroos, who defeated Turkey in their opening match before losing to the United States, were never seriously threatened on their way to securing a point to reach the last 32 at the Levi's Stadium in northern California.

FT | #FIFAWorldCup



🇵🇾 Paraguay 0-0 Australia 🇦🇺



Tak ada gol yang tercipta hingga peluit panjang dibunyikan. pic.twitter.com/enhOBFi8SL — FaktaBola (@FaktaSepakbola) June 26, 2026

It marks only the third time that Australia have advanced beyond the group stage in seven appearances at the World Cup.

With AFP Inputs

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