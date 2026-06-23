Copilot said: After a blockbuster outing on Day 12 that saw star trio Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland in action, the FIFA World Cup 2026 moves to Day 13, which will bring Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo onto the field against Uzbekistan. Portugal and Ronaldo's World Cup campaign began on a forgettable note, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo. The 41-year-old star has since faced criticism for his below-par performance. Later in the day, England will take on Ghana, Panama will face Croatia, and Colombia will square off against DR Congo.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan, Group K, Tuesday - 10:30 PM (IST)

Portugal face a must-win assignment when they meet Uzbekistan in their second Group K fixture. The clash at Houston Stadium in Texas carries significant weight, particularly for Portugal, who cannot afford another slip if they are to remain in control of their path to the knockout stages.

Roberto Martinez's men endured a frustrating start to the tournament after being held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, began their maiden World Cup campaign with a 3-1 defeat against Colombia.

England vs Ghana, Group L, Wednesday - 1:30 AM (IST)

Harry Kane scored two goals in England's opening 4-2 win over Croatia, giving him 10 in World Cup play to match Gary Lineker's English record. On the other hand, Ghana, who claimed 1-0 win over Panama on Brandon Thomas-Asante's goal, are looking for their first trip to the knockout stage since reaching the quarterfinals in 2010.

Panama vs Croatia, Group L, Wednesday - 4:30 AM (IST)

Panama and Croatia will play a game in Toronto that neither can afford to lose. With opening losses, the countries are at the bottom of Group L behind England and Ghana. A win keeps alive the hopes of reaching the knockout stage, while a loss all but ends those hopes.

Panama was in line for its first World Cup point against Ghana before Thomas-Asante's late goal broke a scoreless tie. Croatia finished third in Qatar in 2022 and was runner-up to France four years earlier in Russia, but is in trouble after losing 4-2 to England in this year's opener.

Colombia vs DR Congo, Group K, Wednesday - 7:30 AM (IST)

Colombia can lock up its spot in the knockout stage against surprising Congo in Guadalajara. It would be a big step after the Colombians didn't even get into the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. Luis Diaz got Colombia off to a strong start in its opener, finishing with a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan.

The Colombians could face a difficult task against a disciplined Congo side that frustrated Portugal.

(With agency inputs)

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