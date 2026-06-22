The 11th day of the FIFA World Cup 2026 turned out to be an absolute belter, producing some enthralling results and entertaining individual performances. The day started with Spain securing a dominant 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia, with the Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal scoring the opener. The second game of the day saw a 10-man Belgium being held to a goalless draw by Iran. The Group H, which hasn't seen a single win so far, produced another draw as Uruguay were held to a 2-2 draw by minnows Cape Verde. In the final match of the day, Egypt secured a stunning 3-1 victory over New Zealand, with Mohamed Salah being one of the goalscorers.

Spain Thump Saudi Arabia 4-0

European champions Spain had been determined to bounce back after a shock 0-0 draw with lowly Cape Verde in their opening game last week, when their much-talked-about attack failed to fire. But with teenage starlet Lamine Yamal making his first start in two months since recovering from a hamstring problem, Spain launched an early onslaught that left the Saudis reeling.

Yamal opened the scoring before Mikel Oyarzabal scored a quickfire brace to leave Spain 3-0 up after just 24 minutes. Spain bagged their fourth goal on 49 minutes, when Marc Cucurella's shot was saved by Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed al-Owais only to bounce off defender Hassan al-Tambakti into the net.

Iran Unbeaten On US Soil

Belgium, who also drew with Egypt in their opening game, finished the game with 10 men and struggled to break down a resolute Iranian side despite dominating possession, as the game ended with a 0-0 draw. For the second Iran game running, protesters from Los Angeles' large Persian exile community gathered at the stadium to chant against the country's hardline regime.

Inside the stadium, Iran's anthem again drew a chorus of boos and whistles -- a reception at odds with the response to the players themselves, who were loudly cheered. Iran's Mehdi Taremi had the ball in the net from a clever first-half free-kick that was ruled out by VAR, while Belgium's Nathan Ngoy was sent off after the break for hauling down the striker following a mis-hit backpass.

Iran GK makes a tremendous save to deny Belgium



0:0 pic.twitter.com/H2JTeA1xwC — ManDatGuy (@certifiedsurur) June 21, 2026

Another Point For Cape Verde

Cape Verde meanwhile followed up their draw with Spain by grabbing another point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Uruguay in Miami. The men from the tiny Atlantic Ocean archipelago proved as good as their word, taking the lead with a brilliant Kevin Pina free-kick after 21 minutes.

Maxi Araujo and Agustin Canobbio looked to have dug Uruguay out of a hole after scoring in the final minutes of the first half to make it 2-1 to the two-time World Cup-winners. But a determined Cape Verde refused to surrender and grabbed an equaliser in the 61st minute from Helio Varela when Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera came racing off his line and was caught in no man's land.

First-Ever World Cup Win For Egypt

Egypt earned the first World Cup win in their history by beating New Zealand 3-1 on Sunday, putting them on track to reach the knockout round for the first time. Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Zico and Trezeguet were Egypt's scorers after Finn Surman had given New Zealand the lead after 15 minutes of the Group G match in Vancouver.

The victory puts Egypt top of Group G on four points and needing just a draw against Iran in Seattle on Friday to move into the last 32.

Egypt had trailed the Kiwis, who opened the scoring through Surman's towering header after 15 minutes. But Zico equalized when he headed in a cross from Mohamed Hany.

With AFP Inputs

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