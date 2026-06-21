FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 10 Highlights: The 10th day of the FIFA World Cup 2026 began with the Netherlands putting on a dominating show against Sweden. Cody Gakpo and Brian Brobbey both got a brace next to their names, taking the Netherlands to the verge of qualifying for the Round of 32. After this, Germany got into action against Ivory Coast and registered a 2-1 victory to end their FIFA World Cup jinx of not qualifying for the knockout rounds since 2014. The highlight of the day was Curacao holding Ecuador to a shock goalless draw to earn their first point.

Netherlands almost into knockouts

Cody Gakpo and Brian Brobbey both scored twice as the rampant Netherlands thrashed Sweden 5-1 in a World Cup warning on Saturday in Houston.

The big win in front of nearly 69,000 put the delighted Dutch on the cusp of the knockout rounds and gave them liftoff after being held by Japan.

Despite the sobering loss, the Swedes had plenty of chances but were denied by good goalkeeping and wasteful finishing.

They are still in with a good chance of progressing into the last 32 but face a test in the form of Japan in their final group game.

Germany through to the next round

It's game time in Toronto!



Find out where to watch the #FIFAWorldCup! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2026

Germany booked their place in the knockout rounds of the FIFA World Cup with a dramatic injury-time winner in a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast on Saturday, as a heroic goalkeeping performance helped tiny Curacao clinch their first-ever point in a goalless draw with Ecuador.

Substitute Deniz Undav was Germany's saviour, scoring a 68th-minute equaliser before calmly slotting his second in the fourth minute of stoppage time to settle an enthralling game in Toronto.

Last hour between Germany vs Ivory Coast pic.twitter.com/18LVcUNBDN — Million dollar ideas (@Milliondol88175) June 21, 2026

The result marks the first time since 2014 that Germany have reached the knockout rounds after back-to-back first-round eliminations in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

Curacao shock Ecuador to earn first point

Germany's come-from-behind victory was made even sweeter later on Saturday as Curacao - the smallest nation by population ever to qualify for the World Cup, with just 160,000 inhabitants - dug deep to secure a shock 0-0 draw with Ecuador in Kansas City.

The result means the Germans win Group E with a game to spare.

Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room was the hero, keeping out a record 15 shots - the most ever saves in a game that did not involve extra time - as the underdogs secured their first-ever World Cup point.

Japan close in on Round of 32

Japan marked the 1,000th game in the history of the World Cup with a 4-0 thrashing of Tunisia on Saturday to close in on a place in the last 32.

Ayase Ueda scored twice while Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito were also on target as the Asian giants joined the Netherlands on four points at the top of Group F.

Tunisia, who were thumped 5-1 by Sweden in their first game of the tournament, can no longer hope for a place in the knockout rounds.

(With AFP inputs)

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