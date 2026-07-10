Lionel Messi's words of unity resonated inside Buenos Aires Cathedral on Thursday as Archbishop Jorge Garcia Cuerva invoked the Argentina captain's message during a Mass celebrating the country's Independence Day, with the national team preparing for their FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Switzerland. Garcia Cuerva recalled Messi's message following Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar, using the captain's words as a reminder of unity and togetherness during a ceremony attended by Argentine President Javier Milei, as per Reuters. "Let us keep our shirts on, and with passion, let us bring to life the message that Lionel Messi once posted on his social media," Garcia Cuerva said during the service before reading the words the talismanic forward wrote four years ago.

El arzobispo García Cuerva citó a Messi: "Cuando los argentinos luchamos juntos, conseguimos lo que nos proponemos"



Durante su homilía, el prelado sostuvo que "Argentina necesita de todos, nadie es descartable. Todos somos importantes", y remarcó la necesidad de construir una… pic.twitter.com/OyxO0msJfp — Haceinstantes (@Haceinstantes) July 9, 2026

"When we Argentines fight together and stand united, we are capable of achieving whatever we set our minds to," Messi said.

Argentina celebrates Independence Day every year on July 9, commemorating the declaration of independence from the Spanish Monarchy by the Congress of Tucuman in 1816.

The historic declaration was signed in the northern city of San Miguel de Tucuman at the home of Francisca Bazan de Laguna, now preserved as the Casa Historica de la Independencia museum.

The day is observed across the country with military parades, official ceremonies, cultural events and traditional cuisine, while citizens proudly display the nation's iconic light blue and white colours.

The President of Argentina traditionally attends commemorative events in Tucuman, while Buenos Aires' famous Avenida 9 de Julio regarded as the world's widest avenue stands as a lasting tribute to the historic date.

The reference came two days after Argentina secured a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt, overturning a 2-0 deficit to book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Messi, 39, is competing in his sixth consecutive World Cup and has scored in all five of Argentina's matches so far, leading the tournament's Golden Boot race with eight goals.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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