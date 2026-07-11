England head coach Thomas Tuchel has received a timely fitness boost ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Norway, confirming that all players except suspended defender Jarell Quansah are available for selection for Saturday's (local time) clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, reported Reuters. England enter the last-eight encounter after edging co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a dramatic Round of 16 contest, while Norway secured their place in the quarter-finals with a memorable 2-1 victory over five-time champions Brazil.

Speaking ahead of the high-stakes encounter, Tuchel expressed satisfaction over the condition of his squad.

"It's the best news. We had everyone available in training, which we of course like," Tuchel told reporters, according to Reuters.

"We have the full choice except for our suspended player, so that's the good news. I think we took a big step in our last match, but it was only a step. We're still hungry. We still have dreams and still have a big goal to play for. The next step is to win the quarter-final. It's important to look ahead. Everything that matters is ahead of us. It is tomorrow," he said.

Midfielder Declan Rice and defenders Marc Guehi and Reece James, who had trained separately from the main group earlier in the week, returned to full training on Friday. The only absentee was Jordan Henderson, who suffered a broken arm in a post-match accident following England's victory over Mexico.

Tuchel also revealed that England are awaiting clarification from FIFA regarding Quansah's upgraded two-match suspension after his red card against Mexico, but refrained from revealing who would replace the defender at right-back against Norway.

The England manager also stressed that his approach has been to build on the national team's traditional strengths rather than alter its identity.

"I try to build a platform for them to show their qualities, and I think you see, especially in our World Cup campaign, we can play front-foot football, we can be aggressive," he said.

"We like to be active, and of course, I think mentality, togetherness, competitiveness, having the fight, and the hunger, and the grit is a part of English football. You cannot count it in passes and not count it in attacks and ball possession. But these things matter in football, and our team and our players have it at the highest level," he added.

England arrive in Miami on a three-match winning streak, having scored at least twice in each of those victories. Jude Bellingham's brace and Harry Kane's penalty secured a 3-2 win over Mexico despite the Three Lions playing much of the second half with 10 men.

Norway, meanwhile, have emerged as one of the surprise packages of the tournament. Stale Solbakken's side reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history after Erling Haaland's brace sealed a 2-1 upset over Brazil. The Scandinavians have scored 12 goals in five matches but have never beaten a fellow European nation at the World Cup.

Looking ahead, Tuchel acknowledged that the road to the title only becomes tougher, with either defending champions Argentina or Switzerland awaiting the winners in the semi-finals.

"It gets harder and harder because competition gets better and better," Tuchel said.

"It's only six teams left now ... You see big teams already out, so part of you wants to be proud, and wants to accept that being in the quarter-finals is a step. But part of you feels like it's not enough. More and more and more. We are focused on tomorrow. We know that (France and Spain) are on the other (side) of the (bracket) anyway. Hopefully for us, we have to deal with this kind of problem to play against one of these top teams," Tuchel concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup 2026 | 'I Don't See A World Cup Trophy...': Mbappe Says France's Job Isn't Done