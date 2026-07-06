An unprecedented diplomatic intervention has put the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 in a political scanner, after a United States official confirmed that President Donald Trump personally spoke to FIFA President Gianni Infantino over the men's national team player, Folarin Balogun's red-card suspension. It was said thae conversation between Infantino and Trump was aimed at understanding the basis for the striker's dismissal and subsequent one-match ban, shortly before an independent appeal process dramatically overturned the sanction. However, those closely following the proceedings in the World Cup can read between the lines.

Confirming the high-level interaction, an official said, "The President and Infantino did speak, and the President wanted to better understand the reason why a red card was given and why there was a suspension. The appeal process is run by an independent board. The U.S. government provided additional evidence that was used in the appeal process. Ultimately, the correct and proper outcome was achieved."

The update came just a day after FIFA ruled that Balogun would be clear to feature in the United States' blockbuster Round of 16 clash against Belgium in Seattle. The forward had been sent off during the Americans' 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in their final group match.

However, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee announced on Sunday that the automatic suspension would not be enforced. In an unusual statement, FIFA explained, "By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one (1) year."

Balogun, who was sent off in the 64th minute against Bosnia and Herzegovina, has been the focal point of the United States' attack during the tournament, netting three goals so far. Unsurprisingly, Trump wasted no time celebrating the reprieve on Truth Social, posting, "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice! President Donald J. Trump."

NEW: President Trump personally called FIFA President Gianni Infantino to ask him to review the suspension of U.S. player Folarin Balogun, according to the NYT.



Balogun was given a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday and was suspended for the next game.



FIFA… pic.twitter.com/svJl6f4N3g — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 5, 2026

The ruling has sparked fury across the Atlantic. Belgium's football federation has strongly objected to FIFA's interpretation of its own disciplinary regulations, stating it is examining all available legal options now that the American striker has been cleared to play.

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Belgium, Norway Slam FIFA Decision

The shockwaves of the decision reached as far as New Jersey, where Norway manager Stale Solbakken heavily criticised FIFA's ruling following his team's historic 2-1 upset over Brazil. Solbakken warned that the controversy would cast a dark shadow over the remainder of the Americans' tournament.

"I have to be honest. I think that's a big mistake by FIFA," Solbakken told reporters. "He's got a red card. And the VAR concluded that it was a red card. He was sent off. That means you are suspended for one game. I think what really is bad about that situation can be that it will be over the United States now. Because if they beat Belgium, they will always have that extra thing about it."

The Norway manager added that allowing political figures to influence sporting sanctions opens a dangerous door for the game.

"What about the next red card? What happens then? Is there going to be some committee somewhere that is going to take that card away?," Solbakken said. "It's a bad, bad, bad, bad, bad decision that will hurt the World Cup. And I feel also sorry for the United States. Because if they win, it will always be that will hang in the balance of it. So not good for the sport. Bad decision by FIFA."

For the co-hosts, Balogun's availability is an incredible boost. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino will be ecstatic to have his star forward on the pitch as the Americans chase their first World Cup quarter-final appearance since 2002. The fixture also carries heavy historical weight, serving as a rematch of the 2014 Round of 16 thriller in Brazil, where Belgium edged out the United States 2-1 after extra time despite a legendary 16-save performance from goalkeeper Tim Howard.

With AFP Inputs

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