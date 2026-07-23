FIFA released the Team of World Cup 2026 and it had a couple of big surprises. Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who impressed everyone with his skills and even earned a massive following on social media, found a spot ahead of Spain's Unai Simon and England's Jordan Pickford. On the other, Spain defender Pau Cubarsi was not able to find a place and instead, France's Dayot Upamecano and Argentina's Lisandro Martinez were included as centre backs. Spain and France both had 3 players each in the Team of the tournament while runners-up had two of their players in the mix.

Vozinha was the find of the tournament along with Cape Verde who stunned everyone with their fearless brand of football. The team remained unbeaten throughout the competition and were only beaten by Argentina in extra time during their Round of 32 clash. The 40-year-old even earned praise from the likes of Lionel Messi and has now become a household name.

In defence, Marc Cucurella was included with teammate Pedro Porro on the other side.

Coming to the midfield, Golden Ball winner Rodri was an easy pick. It was a brilliant performance from the Spain international as he played a massive role in guiding Spain to the World Cup title. Along with Rodri, England's Jude Bellingham and France's Micheal Olise also found a spot following brilliant performances by both youngsters.

The big surprise came in the forward line as England's Harry Kane was not included. Norway striker Erling Haaland was chosen with France's Kylian Mbappe and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi on both wings.

FIFA Team of the World Cup 2026: Vozinha (Cape Verde), Marc Cucurella (Spain), Lisandro Martínez (Argentina), Dayot Upamecano (France), Pedro Porro (Spain), Rodri (Spain), Jude Bellingham (England), Michael Olise (France), Kylian Mbappe (France), Erling Haaland (Norway), Lionel Messi (Argentina).

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