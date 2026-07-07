FIFA President Gianni Infantino strongly condemned racist remarks directed at France captain Kylian Mbappe by Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla, reaffirming football's commitment to combating racism and ensuring the sport remains an inclusive space for all. In a post shared on his Instagram Story, Infantino said football had demonstrated its power to unite people throughout the ongoing FIFA World Cup and stressed that there was no place for racism in the sport or society. "Football has shown during this FIFA World Cup how it is such a powerful unifier in society - our sport must remain an inclusive and safe space for all and our efforts continue in order to kick the scourge of racism out from our beautiful game and society," Infantino wrote.

In another Instagram Story, the FIFA chief unequivocally condemned the remarks made against Mbappe and expressed solidarity with the France skipper.

"I unequivocally condemn the racist remarks made against Kylian Mbappe by Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla. The entire football world and society stand in solidarity with the France captain: we must fight racism and defeat it together," Infantino said.

Reiterating FIFA's anti-racism stance, he added, "Throughout this FIFA World Cup, football has demonstrated what a powerful force for unity it is in our lives. Our sport must remain an inclusive and safe space for everyone, and we will continue our efforts to eradicate the scourge of racism from our beautiful game and from society."

Earlier, French president Emmanuel Macron backed national men's football side captain Kylian Mbappe for taking a stand against controversial comments by Paraguay senator Celeste Amarilla, saying that he has scored "another goal", this time against racism.

"Another goal for Kylian Mbappe. Against racism this time. All my support. When words defile, our values respond: dignity, respect, fraternity. @KMbappe," Macron said.

Un but de plus pour Kylian Mbappé. Contre le racisme cette fois. Tout mon soutien. Quand les mots salissent, nos valeurs répondent : dignité, respect, fraternité. @KMbappe ???? — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 6, 2026



The remarks came after a Paraguayan Senator called Mbappe a "colonised Cameroonian" and "pretending hard to be French, resentful, newly rich, arrogant, and ugly". Amarilla also said that France "won by a fluke and Mbappe was nervous and scared to death the whole match, like his entire team."

Mbappe called her a "despicable woman" who is unworthy of her position."Another goal for Kylian Mbappe. Against racism this time. All my support. When words defile, our values respond: dignity, respect, fraternity. @KMbappe". The Paraguayan government also issued a statement on the controversial remarks made by Amarilla.

"The Government of the Republic of Paraguay deplores and rejects the statements made by Senator Celeste Amarilla, directed at the captain of the French national football team. These statements are contrary to the values and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity, which our country promotes," said a statement from the government.

"Paraguay is a democratic republic governed by the principle of the separation and independence of the branches of government. In this context, the statements made by the aforementioned legislator correspond exclusively to the exercise of her individual responsibility as a member of the Legislative Branch and in no way represent the position of the Government of the Republic of Paraguay or of the Paraguayan people," it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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