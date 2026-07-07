FIFA has defended the reputation of World Cup referee Raphael Claus in rare pushback on comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who questioned his integrity for sending off Folarin Balogun. Trump suggested on Monday at the White House, without elaborating, that the 46-year-old Brazilian was "a little bit suspect if you check his past." Claus red-carded Balogun against Bosnia-Herzegovina last week, setting off a furor that saw Trump intervene with FIFA to ensure the United States forward could play against Belgium late Monday.

FIFA praised Claus, who is working at his second World Cup, in a statement published before the U.S. 4-1 loss that sent Belgium to the quarterfinals.

"Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and integrity," FIFA said, calling Claus "one of the world's leading professional referees and a valued member" of its team of World Cup match officials.

FIFA made no similar statement in public support of Somali referee Omar Artan, who U.S. authorities denied entry to the country last month ahead of the tournament.

Like Artan, Claus has refereed the final of a top-tier competition in his home continent before being picked among the 52 referees by FIFA for this World Cup.

Claus refereed Spain's 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the group stage and worked the U.S.' 2-0 win over Bosnia in the round of 32. Balogun was the first player Claus sent off in four career World Cup games.

"He is an experienced and highly respected referee," FIFA chief refereeing officer Pierluigi Collina said, "and we maintain full confidence in him as a trusted match official."

Trump's comments could have been linked to a match-fixing investigation by Brazil's Senate in 2024. Lawmakers scrutinized how referees were assigned to games but did not accuse Claus of wrongdoing.

"There is nothing in his record that calls his integrity into question or supports any suspicion of wrongdoing," the Brazilian Football Confederation said Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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