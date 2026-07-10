The FIFA World Cup 2026 has been mired in controversy, with several teams raising concerns over decisions involving the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system. Most recently, the Round of 16 clash between Argentina and Egypt sparked widespread debate after the Egyptian camp accused the match officials and stadium authorities of making questionable decisions that contributed to their 3-2 defeat. Amid the growing criticism, FIFA has introduced a significant measure aimed at providing additional support to on-field referees for the remainder of the tournament.

Under the revised arrangement, a VAR official and a backup VAR official will be stationed at every stadium for the rest of the competition. However, the central Video Operation Room at the International Broadcast Centre in Dallas will continue to conduct reviews and communicate with on-field match officials as normal. The stadium-based VAR team will only be called upon if the communication link between the venue and the central VAR is interuppted.

The move is designed to ensure that any technical failure does not leave a match without VAR support while communication systems are restored.

FIFA official rejects Egypt's criticism

FIFA chief refereeing officer Pierluigi Collina has strongly defended the integrity and independence of match officials at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following criticism that emerged after Argentina's 3-2 victory over Egypt in the Round of 16 stage.

Speaking amid calls from the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) for an investigation into the officiating and the removal of the refereeing team from the tournament, Collina dismissed the allegations and reiterated FIFA's confidence in its officials.

"Nobody can question the integrity of the FIFA World Cup match officials. When this happens, it may provoke reactions that lead to threats against them and their families. This is not right," Collina was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

The EFA sought action after two second-half decisions went against Egypt in the dramatic knockout fixture, with manager Hossam Hassan also alleging, after the match, that his side had been unfairly treated.

(With IANS Inputs)

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