FIFA President Gianni Infantino, much like everyone else in the world of football, was exceptionally impressed by Iran's grit, passion and determination to do well as they remained unbeaten in the 2026 World Cup, yet bowed out in the group stage. The FIFA boss was full of praise for Iran, saying the team demonstrated outstanding quality, teamwork, passion and determination throughout the tournament. Although they fell short of progressing, he thanked the players for competing with heart and giving their supporters plenty to be proud of.

Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign saw them draw all three of their group-stage matches, but they were eliminated after finishing third in Group G behind Belgium and Egypt, and also missing out on qualification as one of the best third-placed teams.

"Remaining unbeaten through a challenging @fifaworldcup group stage is a remarkable feat that proved your exceptional quality and teamwork to the world. Unfortunately, it was not enough to progress, but your passion and desire were there for all to see. Thank you for playing with such heart and for giving everyone so much to be proud of," Infantino wrote in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianni Infantino - FIFA President (@gianni_infantino)

FIFA couldn't do much as far as Iran's playing conditions in the United States were concerned, but fans were impressed to see Infantino at least acknowledging their effort on the field.

Iran's participation in the tournament had been in doubt for months after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on the country in February.

In their last group-stage match against Iran, Mahmoud Sabre gave the Pharaohs the lead after Mohamed Salah's effort was parried, before Ramin Rezaeian equalised for Iran after Mehdi Taremi had earlier seen his penalty saved by Mostafa Shobeir.

Ramin Rezaeian was named Player of the Match, but Iran's late push for victory ended in frustration when a stoppage-time goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

As Iran return home after an unbeaten yet tumultuous World Cup campaign, they have a lot to be proud of.

With ANI Inputs

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