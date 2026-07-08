Following his side's win over Egypt in the round of 16 clash of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Argentina icon Lionel Messi admitted he felt that he let the team down after missing a penalty in the first half, while expressing gratitude that god had "something special in store for him" towards the end. Messi's penalty miss in the first half marked the fourth missed non-shootout penalty of his FIFA WC career, the most by a player in the tournament's history. It did not help his team at all as they were down 2-0 in the 67th minute, but a stunning counter-attack that spanned goals from Cristian Romero, him and Enzo Fernandez within a span of 13 minutes saw the Messi-led side sail through adversity and secure their quarterfinal slot.

Speaking after the match, he said, "Yes, truly it was a relief, a relief for everyone. As I just said, I was very angry about the missed penalty, about how I kicked it. I felt that at an important moment I had let the group down, and well, luckily, God once again had something special in store for me at the end. I was able to score the equalising goal, a very big relief and an enormous happiness for us, for these people who came once again and demonstrated every day what it is, what we are as Argentines, the pride it gives us and nothing, very happy."

Praising his entire group, he also said, "I have said it many times, and I repeat it often. This is a team that competes, that always gives their all, that never gives up, never lowers its arms."

Coming to the match, Egypt stunned Argentina in the 15th minute when Yasser Ibrahim headed home from Marwan Attia's corner. Argentina had an immediate chance to respond after Nicolas Tagliafico won a penalty, but goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir denied Lionel Messi from the spot.

Shobeir continued his impressive display by saving efforts from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez, while Messi also struck the crossbar with a free-kick as Egypt held a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Egypt thought they had doubled their advantage early in the second half through Mostafa Ziko, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review. The Pharaohs were not to be denied for long, however, as Ziko finished off a swift counterattack in the 67th minute after good work from Mohamed Salah and Haissem Hassan to make it 2-0.

Argentina responded with renewed urgency after introducing attacking reinforcements. Cristian Romero reduced the deficit in the 79th minute, heading in Messi's inviting free-kick.

Just four minutes later, Messi levelled the contest with a powerful strike from the edge of the box that found the net after clipping the goalkeeper's gloves and the underside of the crossbar.

With extra time looming, Argentina completed their remarkable turnaround in stoppage time. A loose ball fell kindly to Enzo Fernandez on the edge of the penalty area, and the midfielder calmly slotted a low finish into the bottom corner to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory. The win sends Argentina into the quarter-finals, where they will face the winners of the Round of 16 clash between Switzerland and Colombia on July 8.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash