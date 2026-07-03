Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are two of the quickest players around -- but when it comes to pure speed they have a rival at the World Cup in Australian flyer Jordan Bos. Bos will be expected to play a key part when Australia face Mohamed Salah's Egypt in Texas in the last 32 with both countries looking to make a piece of history. Neither side has ever won a World Cup knockout match and something has to give on Friday at the air-conditioned home of the Dallas Cowboys. The prize is a likely meeting with Lionel Messi's Argentina in the last 16, with the world champions massive favourites to beat debutants Cape Verde.

There has been excitement around the left-sided Bos for a while in Australia, but the World Cup has seen him showcase his talents to a wider audience and triggered talk of a big-money transfer.

Bos moved to Dutch giants Feyenoord last summer and playing as an attacking full-back clocked up four goals and nine assists in his debut league campaign.

The 23-year-old played all three of the Socceroos' group matches as they came second behind co-hosts the United States in Group D to set up the Egypt encounter.

In a 2-0 win over Turkey that launched Australia's tournament, Bos clocked a top speed of 36.7 kilometres (22.8 miles) per hour.

That was faster than renowned speed merchants Mbappe, Haaland, Micky van de Ven and Uzbekistan's Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov in the opening round of group matches, according to FIFA data.

After losing 2-0 to the United States, Tony Popovic's Australia drew 0-0 in their final group match with Paraguay, a result that suited both teams, and this time Bos played more advanced on the right to showcase his adaptability.

"Best player in the world, Jordy Bos, best wing-back in the world, and so talented," said team-mate Nestory Irankunda.

He said it with a laugh, but Bos's display had other team-mates and his boss Popovic purring.

Defender Harry Souttar called him "a special player, a special guy".

"There's no ceiling," he said.

'Australia's best-ever'

Bos came through at Melbourne City, one of the sister clubs of Premier League giants Manchester City.

In 2023 he moved to Belgian football with KVC Westerlo for what was described then as a record fee for a domestic player in Australia.

After two successful seasons there Bos moved to Feyenoord for a reported price of five million euros (now $5.7 million), since seen as a bargain.

Bos's father is Dutch and was also a footballer. His parents met when his father was backpacking in Australia.

Bos's impact at Feyenoord was immediate, winning player of the month in the Netherlands' top league in September last year.

His searing pace, athleticism and ability on the ball have made Bos crucial to Australia's World Cup campaign.

Off the pitch he is described as laid-back -- which is how he responded to the growing hype back home surrounding him.

After the Paraguay draw, experienced centre-back Milos Degenek told reporters that Bos was "in the top five in the world" at left-back in his age group.

"I think Jordy Bos is the best left-back that Australia has probably had in history," he said.

That fulsome praise put to him this week, Bos smiled broadly and said: "I'm not too sure how factual that is at the moment."

And of reports that clubs from major European leagues are circling over him, Bos said: "I'm not too worried about it or thinking much about it.

"I'm just living in the moment and trying to do my best for the country.

"Whatever happens, happens, but right now it's not on my mind at all."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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