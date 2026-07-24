Argentina came from the brink in four successive knockout matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026, but not in the final. Each time Argentina found themselves in a tricky spot, they found a saviour. In the knockout stages, Argentina were stretched into extra time twice by Cape Verde (Round of 32) and Switzerland (quarter-final). In the Round of 16, Argentina trailed Egypt 2-0 before Messi's team mounted a comeback for the ages. The same happened in the semi-final against England, where Argentina trailed 1-0 till the 84th minute.

In the final, however, there was no such late comeback against Spain's watertight strategy.

Lionel Messi's teammate Lisandro Martinez thanked every member of the squad and also took a dig at his team's critics.

"With a heavy heart for not having been able to bring home the cup that we all deserved, but with pride bursting at the seams for this jersey, for my teammates, the coaching staff, the executives, the medical team, the cooks, the kit men, and every single person who was involved in making all of this work in the best possible way. And, above all, for you, who showered us with all your love, all your strength, that passion that so defines us, and the unity of a nation that I hope endures over time," Lisandro Martinez wrote on X.

"I want to congratulate Spain on their well-deserved title. And to our people, I want to say that the result doesn't define the journey we took. We faced adversities, we made the impossible possible, and we never looked for excuses, only reasons to keep going. We defended our colours far beyond the pitch and shared unforgettable moments with the national team, alongside our families and with the unwavering support of all Argentinians. It will always be an immense pride to represent you."

"Remember that 'the fall of the great is the joy of the mediocre.' Thank you all so much. Let's take care of our country. I love you, Argentina!"

Con el dolor en el alma por no haber podido traer la copa que todos merecíamos, pero con el orgullo a flor de piel por esta camiseta, por mis compañeros, el cuerpo técnico, los directivos, el cuerpo médico, los cocineros, los utileros y por cada persona que estuvo involucrada… pic.twitter.com/jNr5F0D7yu — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) July 21, 2026

Lionel Messi arrived back in Argentina on Tuesday for a few days of rest following the World Cup final loss to Spain.

Messi's private jet landed near his hometown of Rosario from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at 6:27 a.m. Although many fans were waiting with signs and flags, he did not make a public appearance.

"The pain is immense, and this wound will take time to heal," he posted on his Instagram account. "I cherish all the good moments, memories that will last forever - and the support of an entire nation which, combined with this group's hard work and effort, propelled us once again into the ranks of the world's best."

Supporters only caught a brief glimpse of the SUV that met Messi on the tarmac to transport him and his family to the private neighbourhood of Funes, roughly 300 kilometres (185 miles) north of Buenos Aires.

The Argentina captain reportedly travelled with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children, all of whom had accompanied him throughout the tournament in North America. Waiting for him in Rosario was his 68-year-old father, Jorge, whose ongoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness had been revealed by the family during the World Cup.

Fans had gathered at the airport as early as 3:30 a.m. hoping to catch a sight of the star. Among them were two young girls in Albiceleste jerseys holding welcome signs, one of which read: "Messi: You're a legend. Thank you for bringing joy to our hearts. A whole country loves you!"

Messi is expected to rejoin Inter Miami in late July or early August for the ongoing MLS season.

WITH AP inputs

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