Former England players Gary Lineker, Joe Cole, and Micah Richards blasted VAR after it controversially overturned Croatia's equaliser against Portugal in their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash in Toronto. The Croatian players and fans celebrated wildly after Josko Gvardiol had equalised in the 13th minute of stoppage time, only for VAR to intervene and chalk off the strike due to an offside in the buildup. Ivan Perisic floated a cross into the Portugal box, and Igor Matanovic rose highest to flick the ball towards the back post for Mario Pasalic, whose loose touch fell kindly for Gvardiol to tap home from close range.

However, after VAR intervened, Pasalic was deemed to have been in an offside position, with Snicko showing that Matanovic had got a slight touch on the ball. The Croatian players were left complaining after the goal was overturned in Toronto.

Former England players Lineker, Cole, and Richards were baffled by the decision, saying that even if the ball had touched Matanovic's hair, there wasn't enough evidence for VAR to intervene, adding that the goal should have stood.

"Matanovic was said to have flicked it. It didn't look like the ball deviated whatsoever," Lineker said on Netflix's 'The Rest Is Football' podcast.

Former Chelsea midfielder Cole minced no words, calling it as one of the worst decisions at a World Cup.

"I thought it was going to off after the game. I think it's one of the worst decisions at a World Cup ever," said Cole.

"At very best, it might have touched his hair," added Lineker.

Richards too had a similar view on the decision.

"I watched it numerous times now, and you couldn't see a touch. I thing the whole (VAR) thing is supposed to be clear and ovious, isn't it? To disallow that in the 113th minutes is ridiculous," said Richards.

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