After Norway's stunning 2-1 win over five-time winner Brazil at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Erling Haaland reacted to the record-equalling milestone of scoring seven goals in his first four tournament appearances and stated that "if he gets a chance or two, it usually ends up as a goal," calling it a "gift of god." Haaland's scored his sixth and seventh tournament goals to maintain his side unbeaten record against Brazil at the World Cups. In the process, he became the first man since West Germany's Gerd Muller at Mexico 1970 to score seven goals in his first four World Cup appearances.

Haaland's clinical double not only sent the five-time world champions packing but also took him level with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi as the race for the Golden Boot heats up.

Overall, Haaland has now netted 62 times in 54 appearances for Norway. One of his childhood heroes, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, holds the international record for goals by a Scandinavian: 62 in 122 matches. He has also scored in each of his last 14 competitive encounters for Norway, scoring 27 times.

The Manchester City striker remained characteristically unfazed about hismilestones ans credited his focus for his lethal finihsing. “That's just how it usually goes,” Haaland said in his post-match interview. “If I get a chance or two, it usually ends up as a goal. I don't know how I do it, but that's how I do it. It's all about staying focused. I tell myself the chance will come. I'm starting to realise now that it's a gift from God that it goes in perfectly. It's crazy," he said.

“We just kept pushing forward. I hope that all the young people watching this interview – I hope that when you get a little older, you'll see playing for Norway as the proudest thing you'll ever do in your entire life. It's absolutely insane.

“I wish I was on the streets. I wish I was right there in the thick of it. It's about having a good time – everyone has to have a good time, all of Norway has to have a good time. It's the craziest day. It's one of the craziest days in Norwegian history, and we just have to have fun and enjoy the moment," he added.

Brazil, the record five-time champions, at an unprecedented 23rd FIFA World Cup™, were widely expected to reach the quarter-finals. Yet little Norway left New York New Jersey Stadium having handed their heavyweight opponents a first Round-of-16 defeat since Diego Maradona and Argentina KO'd them at Italia '90.

Relfecting on the win, goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who came up with four huge saves, including a first-half penalty from Bruno Guimaraes, said "It's very hard to describe these emotions,” Nyland told FIFA. “It's such an amazing feeling. It's the best feeling ever. “We obviously had a goal of staying here as long as possible. We knew we were the underdogs, we knew it would be difficult, but believed we could beat Brazil."

“Now we've beaten Brazil again. We've never lost against them in the World Cup, right? It's incredible. We all know how good Brazil are, what they mean in the World Cup. I'm a bit lost for words because it's such a huge achievement. I'm so happy for all Norwegians. Now we get to stay here longer. This is the World Cup, it doesn't get bigger, and we're still here," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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