28 years on from their last appearance on the global stage, Norway are back at the FIFA World Cup after a perfect qualification campaign that saw them win all eight of their matches. Those victories included two against four-time champions Italy, who were favourites to progress from the group but ultimately missed the final cut for the tournament. Stale Solbakken's side are a force to be reckoned with, driven by their household names - captain Martin Odegaard and talisman Erling Haaland.

Odegaard Pulling The Strings

Arsenal's Odegaard, captain at both club and international level, is the team's creative engine, having racked up a record seven assists in five qualification matches.

Haaland Leads A Multi-Pronged Attack

His deputy and club rival, Haaland, needs no introduction - his 16 goals in eight qualification matches is a joint record. In the modern era, having a quality striker is a rarity.

However, Norway are blessed in that department with not one, not two but three options. Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth and Crystal Palace's Jorgen Strand Larsen provide additional attacking threat in the final third.

A More Refined Tactical Approach

Unlike their previous World Cup campaigns in 1994 and 1998, where they relied on long balls, Solbakken's Norway are more tactically sound than one might assume.

Balance Between Attack And Defence

Despite being an attack-heavy side, Norway were solid at the back, conceding just six goals compared to the 37 they scored during their historic qualification run.

Defensive Core Under Spotlight

At the heart of the Nordic defence are Bologna's Torbjorn Heggem and Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer. Despite forming a strong centre-back pairing, they could have their task cut out against Group I favourites and 2018 champions France.

Goalkeeping Remains A Concern

The only weak link in the team could be goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, having started just five games all season for his club, Sevilla.

However, it is fair to say that this Solbakken-led Norway side, dubbed their 'golden generation', enter the tournament as one of the dark horses.

Norway's FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland (Sevilla), Egil Selvik (Watford), Sander Tangvik (Hamburger SV).

Defenders: Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund), Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (Torino), David Moller Wolfe (Wolverhampton), Fredrik Bjorkan (Bodo/Glimt), Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford), Torbjorn Heggem (Bologna), Leo Skiri Ostigard (Genoa), Sondre Langas (Derby County), Henrik Falchener (Viking).

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Sander Berge (Fulham), Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica), Patrick Berg (Bodo/Glimt), Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo), Morten Thorsby (Cremonese), Thelo Aasgaard (Rangers).

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Alexander Sorloth (Atletico Madrid), Jorgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace), Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig), Oscar Bobb (Fulham), Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica), Jens Petter Hauge (Bodo/Glimt).

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