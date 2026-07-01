England officially begin their knockout stage journey at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, facing DR Congo in a Round of 32 clash in Atlanta. The Harry Kane-led side topped Group L unbeaten, bouncing back from a draw against Ghana to defeat Croatia and Panama-scoring six goals and conceding just two. While Captain Kane led the charts with three group-stage goals, midfielder Jude Bellingham has been the Three Lions' most influential player so far, netting twice and providing an assist.

Player To Watch Out For: Jude Bellingham

Bellingham is the youngest European player to play in four major international tournaments. In fact, he is the only player to do so before turning 23 (at 22 years and 353 days).

The Real Madrid midfielder has been the driving force behind England's march to the Round of 32, scoring twice and setting up another goal to take his total involvements to three in as many matches.

Against DR Congo, and going forward if they qualify, England will need Bellingham to replicate his group-stage form, which has earned him comparisons with Wayne Rooney.

England's Potential Road to FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

If England beat DR Congo, they will take on co-hosts Mexico in the Round of 16 at the Azteca Stadium on July 6.

That sets up a potential quarterfinal with Brazil, who will face Norway in the pre-quarters.

England and Argentina are on a collision course for a semi-final showdown, should both giants successfully navigate their sides of the bracket.

Among the higher-ranked teams in the opposite bracket, England could face either France, Portugal, or Spain in the final.

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